While the Nationals’ front office still has time to sign their star pitcher before he becomes a free agent at the end of next season, Max Scherzer’s recent real estate transitions have given local sports fans cause for concern.

Three months ago, the three-time Cy Young award winner purchased a $10 million mansion in Jupiter, Fla. And now, Scherzer has listed his McLean, Va. home for $15 million.

If he gets his asking price, the sale of the McLean home would represent a windfall for Scherzer, who bought the property for $5.2 million in August of 2015. (He did invest in a significant renovation; today, the 8,264 square-foot home has five bedrooms, according to Realtor.com.)

Scherzer remains under contract with the Nationals through the end of the upcoming, 2021 season. His loss would represent a tough blow to the region’s sports fans, as well as its real estate market.

