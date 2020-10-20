News & Politics

Max Scherzer Is in the Final Year of His Contract. And He Just Put His McLean Mansion on the Market.

Uh oh.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Apardavila/Flickr

While the Nationals’ front office still has time to sign their star pitcher before he becomes a free agent at the end of next season, Max Scherzer’s recent real estate transitions have given local sports fans cause for concern.

Three months ago, the three-time Cy Young award winner purchased a $10 million mansion in Jupiter, Fla. And now, Scherzer has listed his McLean, Va. home for $15 million.

If he gets his asking price, the sale of the McLean home would represent a windfall for Scherzer, who bought the property for $5.2 million in August of 2015. (He did invest in a significant renovation; today, the 8,264 square-foot home has five bedrooms, according to Realtor.com.)

Scherzer remains under contract with the Nationals through the end of the upcoming, 2021 season. His loss would represent a tough blow to the region’s sports fans, as well as its real estate market.

More:
Luke Mullins
Senior Writer

Luke Mullins is a senior writer at Washingtonian magazine focusing on the people and institutions that control the city’s levers of power. He has written about the Koch Brothers’ attempt to take over The Cato Institute, David Gregory’s ouster as moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, the collapse of Washington’s Metro system, and the conflict that split apart the founders of Politico.

