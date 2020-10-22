6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Thankfully, the final night of presidential debates kicks off at 9 PM on Thursday, October 22, and DC-area bars are marking the occasion with big-screen watch parties. Red Derby (3718 14th St., NW) in Columbia Heights is showing the Biden-Trump match-up on the roofdeck. Park View beer garden the Midlands (3333 Georgia Ave., NW) is also streaming the event. NoMa’s Wunder Garten (1101 First St., NE) is hosting a debate screening, and the sound will be on both indoors and outdoors at Shaw’s Tavern (520 Florida Ave., NW). Play our drinking game at your own risk or stay home and elect for some self care.

While fans of the Bon Appetit test kitchen won’t be getting another season of Gourmet Makes, they can still catch up with former host Claire Saffitz during a virtual conversation via Sixth & I on Thursday, October 22. The pastry chef is celebrating her first cookbook, Dessert Person, filled with baking tips and recipes (hello, babka-challah hybrid). The $40 ticket includes access to the event, which starts at 7 PM, and a copy of the cookbook.

There’s a new taco in town now that Little Pearl chef Nick Olivas is launching lunchtime pop-up Gonzo at Dupont Circle bar Astoria (1521 17th St., NW) on Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24 from 11 AM to 1 PM. The menu features the Mexican fare Olivas grew up eating in Los Angeles: hard shell tacos, guacamole-topped tostadas, and mango dusted with chili-lime tajín seasoning.

Ivy City events venue Studio 52 (1508 Okie St., NE) is kicking off a rotating supper club dubbed Chameleon on Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24 at 6 PM. The first round of a la carte dinners is an Italian- and Southeast-Asian-inspired, bringing together the two cuisines in dishes like Japanese mushroom ragu and yuzu-sake sorbet with Sicilian lemons.

Peak leaf-peeping season in DC calls for an autumnal celebration. The Bullpen (1201 Half St., SE) is commemorating fall with free-flowing seasonal beers and ciders on Saturday, October 24. Pick from two sessions—at 1 PM ($60) or 5 PM ($55)—for pumpkin decorating, cider doughnuts, Halloween-mask making, and more.

Dodge City’s outdoor patio (917 U St., NW) is transforming into pop-up bar Churchwell & Smith on Saturday, October 24, with Jamaican food truck fare and cocktails inspired by faraway places. It’s open from 4 PM to 11 PM. Tickets cost $20 per person and include a complimentary beverage.

