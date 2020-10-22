Senator Ben Sasse Sells His DC House

Senator Ben Sasse, the Republican from Nebraska who’s made headlines recently for his strong criticism of Donald Trump, sold his Capitol Hill rowhouse for $1.3 million on August 31. Property records show that Sasse and his wife Melissa bought the home in Northeast DC for $926,000 in November 2017.

According to the listing for the house, more than $330,000 worth of improvements and repairs had been made to the property in the past three years. The rowhouse is configured into three separate units. Per the listing, Sasse both lived in the property and used it for rental income.

Sasse is currently running for his second term in the Senate, amid speculation that he’s planning a 2024 presidential bid.

