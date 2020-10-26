News & Politics

Maryland Voters Are Waiting in Long Lines on the First Day of Early Voting

Voters seem eager to cast a ballot for the 2020 presidential election.

Photograph from @TeeTrustOrg on Twitter.
Photograph from @TeeTrustOrg on Twitter.

Just as we saw in neighboring Virginia, voters in Maryland are flocking to the polls on the first day of early voting to cast their ballots in the 2020 election. If you’re a Maryland resident and did not vote by mail like Governor Larry Hogan (his candidate of choice? Ronald Reagan), there’s still time left. Polling sites are open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for early voting until Monday, November 2 — even on the weekends. Check out some of the long lines at voting centers:

Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

