Bloomingdale Pub Boundary Stone Will Close on November 25

The popular neighborhood hangout hopes to reopen in 2021.

Boundary Stone. Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Beloved Bloomingdale neighborhood pub Boundary Stone will close on November 25 (aka Thanksgiving Eve) after nearly a decade, with hopes of reopening in 2021.

The family-run bar, opened in 2011 by brothers Gareth and Matt Croke along with Colin and Peter McDonough, is one of several DC venues to announce they’re going into winter hibernation

“Unfortunately, with colder weather moving in, rising virus counts, and no relief on the horizon, we have made the truly agonizing decision to close Boundary Stone until further notice,” the owners wrote in a statement.

The pub isn’t going dark without fanfare. Guests are encouraged to visit for patio dining and drinks, delivery, and takeout through November 25. The tenth annual showing of The Last Waltz will happen on the patio on November 25 at 7 PM.

Read the full statement from the Boundary Stone Family here:

 

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

