The recent surge of the CBD market has led to an explosion of various new products that contain high concentrations of CBD. Oil tinctures, gummies, and even bath bombs are available to consumers to enjoy. Now, scientists and cultivators have developed strains of hemp that contain high levels of CBD but extremely low levels of THC.

THC is the psychoactive molecule in hemp that results in the user feeling a ‘high’. While enjoyable for some, it can cause anxiety and feelings of dizziness in others. Some people simply don’t want to get high so they avoid using hemp altogether.

For those who want to enjoy the health benefits of CBD while abstaining from ingesting or inhaling THC, why not try CBD smokables? Many brands have extensive product lines containing hemp strains with different flavors, smells, and colors. It can be a great replacement for traditional bud or it can be mixed along with it.

Shopping online for CBD but can be intimidating as there are many options to choose from. You want to make sure you’re making the right choice, but it could take a long time to find the highest quality hemp strains. That’s why we compiled a list of the top five buds available to consumers.

If you want to start using CBD hemp flower but don’t know how or where to get started, then use this list to guide you.

Top CBD Flower

Topping our list are five hemp strains cultivated by Hemp Delight. Hemp Delight closely monitors the entire manufacturing process from seed to sale to deliver the best product possible.

During our curation, collection and analysis we became aware that transparency is not always priority, or even present with all brands. That’s why we believe it is critical to put together an exhaustive resource for consumers to learn and make informed, educated decisions.

Additionally, we have partnered up with market research and survey agencies. We then evaluated confidential opinions, reviews and feedback from over 1,000 individual participants who sampled upwards of 30 flower products.

Our analysis was compared with our own internal discoveries to create a balanced, non-biased resource. All featured strains on our list were chosen with the goal of containing maximum potency, while avoiding elevated levels of THC. We hope you enjoy it.

Best CBD Flower Products

Skywalker OG is an all-natural bud that’s rich in nutrients and dense in cannabinoids and terpenes that provide a strong, full-bodied flavor. Its complex flavor may best be enjoyed by using a dry-herb vape so that the flavors can shine. It’s sourced in the USA and is lab-tested to ensure that the product is 100% natural and free from synthetics.

This strain is a hybrid of the renowned OG Kush strain and Skywalker strain. This flower is one of the most potent OG Kush strains and will provide a robust smoking experience. The flower is covered in trichomes, or crystals, which demonstrates the abundance of its cannabinoids and terpenes.

We’re confident that this flower can deliver on its promised benefits and it has one of the highest concentrations of CBD out there.

Product Features

High concentration of CBD

High concentration of other cannabinoids

Bold, full-bodied taste and aroma

Sourced in the USA and 100% natural

Lab Results

Lab results place the total CBD in this bud at 18.48%, or 184.83mg/g, which makes this a very potent strain. THC presence is at 0.66%, or 6.58 mg/g, with no detection of delta-8 or delta-9 THC, which are the main psychoactive THC molecules in hemp. The total amount of all cannabinoids is 21.70%, or 217.00 mg/g. Terpene concentration is at 1.39%, or 13.9 mg/g.

The results show high concentrations of CBD and terpenes, which means this strain is potent and flavorful.

Customer Experience

This CBD flower has overwhelmingly positive customer feedback at a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Some reviewers praise the smell and taste of this strain as well as its potency.

Price

Skywalker OG is priced at $49.99 for 10 grams, but sales on the DiamondCBD site can reduce it to as little as $20.00 for 10 grams if you buy at the right time. You can buy as little as one gram for $7.99 normally, but DiamondCBD is discounting this product at 60% right now to reduce that price to only $3.20 per gram.

Our Verdict

Skywalker OG is one of the best strains you can buy right now. At an affordable price and high potency, we definitely wouldn’t miss our chance to purchase this CBD flower.

Hemp Flower Sour Diesel is a classic strain that can be experienced by both new and experienced smokers. The strain is the original Sour Diesel strain bred to have minimal THC but still have that pungent and fast-acting effect.

Sour Diesel is loaded with terpenes so it can either be consumed the traditional way or with a dry-herb vape to pick out the notes and flavors. It doesn’t have as high a concentration of CBD as Skywalker OG, but it’s still nothing to bat an eye at.



This bud is lighter in color and has a tint of orange. Sour diesel is guaranteed to be both invigorating and instill a dream-like state-of-mind. Classic smokers will love this nostalgic strain, and it will quickly become a favorite to new smokers.

Product Features

100% natural and sourced in the USA

Rich in terpenes to provide a full-bodied flavor

Fast-acting and potent

Under 0.3% active THC

Lab results

The concentration of CBD in this strain is 14.92%, or 149.22 mg/g, and the total percentage of all cannabinoids in Sour Diesel is 17.70%, or 177.00 mg/g. Its total THC concentration is 0.6%, or 6.04 mg/g while its terpene concentration is 0.80%, or 7.95 mg/g.

Hemp Flower Sour Diesel is a relatively potent strain of CBD flower and its somewhat high percentage of terpenes promise a rich, complex flavor.

Customer Experience

Reviewers seem to like this strain as it boasts a stunning 4.9 out of 5 stars. Some reviewers comment that this strain provides good energy and a calming feeling with a full-body experience.

Price

This CBD flower is regularly priced at $48.99 for 10 grams or $6.99 for just one gram.

Our Verdict

This classic hemp strain will never disappoint. Hemp Flower Sour Diesel’s pungent aroma and potent effects are at too good a price to refuse.

Hemp Flower’s Wagyu strain borrows its name from the finest beef in the world, perhaps indicative of its own unique and rewarding profile. The Wagyu strain is rare and is perfect for anybody trying to get the best benefits CBD has to offer.



Wagyu’s effects are upbeat and long-lasting. Because it’s so hard to find, Wagyu provides a unique CBD experience you can’t find anywhere else. Its unique terpene profile creates complex aromas and flavors that are unmatched by any other strain.

Wagyu also contains a relatively high concentration of CBD and other cannabinoids to provide a strong, full-spectrum effect. The buds themselves are a bright green that catches the eye with clusters of orange pistils here and there.

Product Features

100% natural and sourced in the USA

Unique appearance and flavor profile

Long-lasting and upbeat effects

No delta-8 or delta-9 THC

Lab Results

Hemp Flower’s Wagyu strain has a CBD concentration of 12.42%, or 144.19 mg/g, and a total of 17.00%, or 170.00 mg/g, for all combined cannabinoids. Its THC concentration is at 0.51%, or 5.05 mg/g, with no psychoactive THC present at all. The terpene concentration is 0.67%, or 6.70 mg/g.

While Wagyu doesn’t have a pungent, full-bodied taste, its unique blend of terpenes makes it a one-of-a-kind strain.

Customer Experience

People enjoy this strain as it carries a 4.9 out of a 5-star review. One reviewer commented on its earthy and mellow taste, while another praises the bud’s smooth and uplifting effects.

Price

Wagyu is regularly priced at $52.99 for 10 grams or $9.99 for one gram.

Our Verdict

This hard-to-come-by strain offers a distinctive CBD experience that we can’t turn down. It’s a little pricier, but it’s well worth the extra dollars.

Hemp Flower’s Elektra strain is powerful and rich in CBD. A hybrid between Early Resin Berry and ACDC, Elektra is one of the most CBD potent strains of hemp ever bred.



The bud is dark green, almost silver, in color and has aromatic notes and sweet citrus and chocolate. After inhaling, users may experience subtle undertones of pine. Although very potent, you might be surprised at how mellow you feel after inhaling this strain.

Elektra is Sativa-dominant so it’s great for smoking all day without getting that drowsy effect that leaves you sleeping on the couch. Its potent yet energizing effects are a great combination that makes this one of our favorite strains.

Product features

100% natural and sourced in the USA

One of the most potent strains of CBD flower ever bred

Citrus notes with a subtle, piney aftertaste

Invigorating and energetic

Lab Results

Elektra tests show it has a composition of 18.107%, or 181.07 mg/g, of CBD. It also has a whopping 23.369%, or 233.69 mg/g, of total cannabinoids. Elektra contains 0.634%, or 6.34 mg/g, of THC with under 0.1% of delta-9 THC.

This is an extremely potent strain that will undoubtedly give you the full effects of CBD.

Customer Experience

Elektra has a very positive response from users with 4.9 out of 5 stars. Reviewers highly recommend this strain and many claim that it is their favorite.

Price

Elektra is priced at $52.99 for 10 grams or $9.99 for one gram.

Our Verdict

Elektra is one of the most potent strains available and well worth the price. We will definitely be picking this one up on our next CBD flower purchase.

Hemp Flower’s Hawaiian Haze is the perfect bud to help you relax and feel the breeze. It’s a Sativa-dominant hybrid of the strains Hawaiian and Haze so you can continue smoking all day without getting that drowsy feeling.

Hawaiian Haze’s buds are light and airy and so are its effects. It will make you feel like you’re sitting on the beach watching the sunset from your own home. This bud is great for mellowing out after a long day.



With how smooth this strain’s effects are, you’ll be surprised to find out it is an extremely potent flower that promises to give you the full benefits of CBD. It has a beautiful and fresh fragrance at an unbeatable price.

Product features

100% natural and sourced from the USA

Fresh and awakening aroma

High potency

Relaxing and mellowing effects without feeling tired

Lab Results

Hawaiian haze tested at a high 18.156%, or 181.56 mg/g, of CBD. Its total percentage of cannabinoids is 22.66%, or 226.6 mg/g. The concentration of THC is 0.624 %, or 6.24 mg/g, with less than 0.1% of delta-9 THC.

Customer Experience

This strain is another favorite of users ranking at 4.8 out of 5 stars. Many reviews note this strain’s calming effects and lush, fruity aroma.

Price

Hawaiian Haze is priced at $49.99 for 10 grams or $7.99 for one gram.

Our Verdict

At a great price, Hawaiian Haze delivers full-spectrum effects and an enjoyable smoking or vaping experience for any user. We highly recommend this strain for anybody trying to get the best value strain.

What factors were considered when making this list?

To make this list we examined several factors from the quality of the flower itself to brand reputation and ethical farming practices. Continue reading to see what all was considered when picking these strains.

Hemp source

Quality CBD flower starts with quality cultivation. The best flowers are:

Grown from local farmers, reducing their carbon footprint and contribute to the growth of local economies

Non-GMO

Use minimum or preferably no pesticides or herbicides

Grown using sustainable and ethical farming practice

When searching for CBD flower that is right for you, always start by looking at where the hemp is sourced from. High-quality strains only come from high-quality sources.

How good the inhale is

One of the benefits of CBD flower is that inhaling its smoke or vapor is the quickest method of administration to start experiencing the effects.

Because you will be inhaling smoke or vapor, you want to be sure you have a clean, flavorful experience when doing so. Impurities and contaminants can hurt your body if they continuously enter your body over long periods of time.

Aside from impurities, you want a CBD flower that will have rich and complex flavors. This way, you’ll not only enjoy the health benefits of smoking CBD flower but you will enjoy the experience as well.

When choosing which CBD flower strain is right for you, you want to find one that has the right combination of terpenes and flavonoids to give you the absolute best smoking or vaping experience.

Potency

While flavor is important, potency is the whole reason people smoke CBD flower to begin with. Strains with high potency will result in the user experiencing the maximum effects CBD has to offer.

CBD Flower strains that are composed of 14-19% CBD are considered to be very potent. Other cannabinoids can contribute to make up 17-24% of the strain to be considered highly potent.

The more potent a strain is, the less you have to inhale to get the desired benefits. Any reputable brand will put the percentage of CBD, other cannabinoids, and other substances tested either on the label or somewhere the information can be easily accessed.

Lab-tested

If a brand doesn’t test its strains in a lab, then there is really no way to know what’s in it for sure. All top-notch CBD flower providers will use either independent or third-party lab testing to find out what chemicals are present.

Lab testing is also a great way to be sure that the strain your buying is free from impurities. If it’s going to be entering your body, you want to know exactly what’s in it.

Batch testing is an even more reliable method to ensure you’re getting a consistent quality strain. A highly reputable CBD provider will test all their products in batches and include the batch number on each product sold. The user can then use that batch number to trace the product’s exact lab results. Unless you’re sure that what you’re buying has been lab-tested, it’s probably safer to avoid it.

Value for money

The price of CBD flower is much cheaper than traditional marijuana buds. Whereas $10 a gram is a common price for marijuana buds, many retailers will sell CBD bud at around $5 to $7 a gram.

Just because it’s cheaper than a regular bud doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be smart with your money though. If the potency of the bud your buying is low, then you’ll need to use more of it to get its effects.If you’re smoking or vaping higher potency CBD flower, you’ll consume less of it and end up spending less money.

A simple way to calculate how much you’re spending on CBD is by dividing the price of the CBD flower by the amount of CBD in the strain. For example, you may spend $6 on a gram of CBD flower that contains 150 mg of CBD per gram of bud.

6 / 150 = 0.04. In this case, you would be spending 4 cents per milligram of CBD. The lower the price per milligram of CBD the better the value.

Brand history

Any brand worth its salt will be transparent about its business practices and history. Many leading CBD vendors rely on their good reputation so that consumers will feel confident buying from them.

CBD brands that have poor business practices will often try to obfuscate their past so that buyers don’t feel discouraged buying from them. Before buying CBD products, go to the provider’s website and see how much information they provide you about their business.

A brand that is confident in their product and business practices won’t try to hide from their past. Often, they will make as much information about the growing and manufacturing process available as possible. Top brands may even want to boast over the process they use to create the CBD products they sell.

Shipping and return policies

The final part of the CBD shopping experience is the shipping. While some brands might sell their products at a low price, they will compensate by demanding more money for shipping during checkout. So, it may seem like a good deal at first, but really, you’ll end up paying more than you would be buying from another company.

If the quality of a product being sold is low, many brands will discourage returns either by making the process as difficult as possible or by not accepting returns whatsoever. If a brand knows the CBD flower they’re selling is good, they’ll offer money-back guarantees because they aren’t afraid of unsatisfied customers.

It is also important to consider the expediency of a brand’s shipping. Some companies will offer 2-3 day shipping on their products, while others may take weeks to deliver it to you.

Side-Effects of CBD Usage

CBD usage is widely considered to be generally safe and side-effects are mild if present at all. Side-effects can include:

Dry mouth

Light-headedness

Low blood pressure

Drowsiness

There is also some evidence that suggests users with liver damage should avoid using CBD. If you have any pre-existing medical conditions, consult your doctor or health care provider before consuming CBD. Vaping is a safer alternative to smoking and is less harsh on the lungs.

It is important to note that the effects of smoking or vaping CBD flower are non-psychoactive. You can safely consume CBD without the risk of getting a ‘high’ because the concentration of psychoactive THC is virtually zero.

How to Consume

There are various ways to consume CBD flower, and experienced smokers are likely to be familiar with most of them:

Smoked on its own – CBD flower can be smoked in the same way traditional bud is. You can use a pipe or water pipe, or it can be rolled in paper and smoked like a cigarette.

Blended – While it’s perfectly safe and normal to smoke CBD flower on its own, many users like to mix their CBD flower with traditional marijuana buds to receive the benefits of both THC and CBD. Traditional bud has a lower CBD content then flowers specifically bred to be high in CBD, so mixing CBD flower can have added benefits. CBD flowers can also be mixed in with rolled tobacco to create unique flavor combinations, although tobacco does carry health risks.

Vaped – Dry herb vaporizers are an excellent way to consume CBD flowers without the negative side effects of inhaling smoke. Vaping is also superior in its ability to offer more control of dosage. Also, flavors can be more recognizable and upfront with vaping because you aren’t tasting the chemicals produced by combustion.

Dosage

There is no single answer to how to correctly dose CBD flower as there are many factors to consider.

The strain – Strains vary greatly in CBD concentration, so some might provide enough promised effects after little usage and some will require more. If you’re unsure, start with strains that have lower levels of CBD and work your way up until you find something that’s right for you. Method of consumption – When smoking CBD, combustion will destroy some of the CBD present and result in needing more doses to reach the desired effect. Vaping, on the other hand, will heat the flower less and more CBD will be bioavailable to the user. Bodyweight – People who weigh more will need a higher dosage to receive the full benefits of using CBD. If you are light-weight, it may be wise to start with strains that have lower CBD concentrations. Symptoms – Different ailments will require different amounts of CBD to be resolved. Anxiety will require different amounts of CBD than physical pain to be treated. Tolerance – Like all substances, humans can build up a tolerance to CBD. If you are a heavy user, you might notice your favorite strain is no longer producing the desired effects. It may be because your tolerance has built up and you may need to switch to a strain with heavier CBD concentration.

If you’re new to CBD consumption, start small and work your way up to CBD flowers with higher concentrations until you find what works for you.

CBD Benefits and Research

Due to tight FDA restrictions that have only recently been loosened, conclusive CBD research has been limited.However, overwhelming anecdotal evidence suggests that CBD can be used to treat any of the following:

Anxiety

Insomnia

Anorexia

Pain

Cancer-related symptoms

Seizures

Some studies performed so far suggest that CBD consumption can have antipsychotic effects, treat patients recovering from substance abuse, and even prevent diabetes.

CBD works on the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in the body. The ECS is responsible for regulating many physical and neurological processes ranging from cognitive functions to appetite to the immune system. Because of this, CBD use can have a wide range of benefits that wouldn’t otherwise seem possible.

Conclusion

CBD can be a wonderful natural alternative treatment for many various medical ailments

Finding the right CBD flower to use can be tedious, as many varieties of strains differ in their CBD concentration, THC presence, and other cannabinoid composition. If you want to start using CBD flowers to treat your symptoms, use this guide to find the right strain for you.