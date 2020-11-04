Washingtonians Ordered a Lot of Hard Seltzer and Wine on Election Night

One thing is clear about the election: Washingtonians drank a lot last night. Alcohol delivery services GoPuff, Minibar, and Drizly all reported big spikes in sales yesterday. Drizly’s local sales, for example, were 133-percent higher than the average of the previous four Tuesdays. DC was extra thirsty compared to other cities, too, with a bigger percentage bump in sales than Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

So, what was everyone drinking as results rolled in? Apparently a lot of people were planning to celebrate, because Champagne and sparkling wine accounted for nearly half of Minibar’s wine sales in DC. But while wine made up a third of Minibar’s total DC sales, half came from liquor—and whiskey specifically. The top sellers were Bulleit and Jack Daniels. (Nationally, Tito’s vodka was the favorite brand.)

For GoPuff, the number one alcohol purchase was Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir from Josh Cellars, followed by hard seltzer brands White Claw and Truly. Also popular: sweet-sour candy and ice cream. (Maybe that big run on marijuana products had something to do with it). GoPuff saw sales increase 66- and 52-percent, respectively, compared to the previous Tuesday.

Drizly did not immediately provide info on what was popular in DC specifically, but it did have some interesting analysis on the national political divide. Blue states saw bigger spike in alcohol sales than red states, with battleground states somewhere in the middle. In blue states, wine was the go-to, making up the largest percentage of sales. In red and swing states, however, liquor was a bigger seller.

