Watch the Veep Scenes That Are Eerily Reminiscent of This Year’s Election

Nevada? Really?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep. Photograph courtesy of HBO.

Because it is 2020, there was bound to be some craziness surrounding this year’s presidential election. What most didn’t expect is how oddly similar the madness would be to the antics portrayed in the HBO television series Veep, the madcap political comedy which ran from 2012 to 2019. Some of the show’s cast and creators—including star Julia Louis-Dreyfus and show runner David Mandel—and its loyal fans have taken to Twitter to ask the question: what do the Veep writers know that we don’t?

 

