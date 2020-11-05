Watch the Veep Scenes That Are Eerily Reminiscent of This Year’s Election

Because it is 2020, there was bound to be some craziness surrounding this year’s presidential election. What most didn’t expect is how oddly similar the madness would be to the antics portrayed in the HBO television series Veep, the madcap political comedy which ran from 2012 to 2019. Some of the show’s cast and creators—including star Julia Louis-Dreyfus and show runner David Mandel—and its loyal fans have taken to Twitter to ask the question: what do the Veep writers know that we don’t?
THIS IS LITERALLY AN EPISODE OF VEEP https://t.co/TkNdIRCxo9 pic.twitter.com/n5BpNwsuiZ
— Alyssa hallucinated a pandemic? (@alyssalavacca) November 5, 2020
Really. https://t.co/TjTRWmStha
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 5, 2020
Really @DavidHMandel…NEVADA??
Veep – Selina's Nevada Freakout https://t.co/5LLn9Kh4nl via @YouTube
— T (@bmtuck14) November 5, 2020
Can’t stop thinking about this scene from Veep. pic.twitter.com/WYeCPQUb5w
— Vodka Papi (@JOHN__JUAN) November 4, 2020
Remember when Jonah caused a chicken pox outbreak on ‘Veep’ because he was holding anti-vaxx rallies across the country? https://t.co/rbBldCNYMx pic.twitter.com/d2hgqHDy4s
— Scott Bixby (@scottbix) October 27, 2020
the way that veep predicted this election pic.twitter.com/5Hl67qDM51
— Amy Liu (@Amyliu29) November 5, 2020
Thinking ab this episode of Veep as I continue to mispronounce Nevada pic.twitter.com/0ty0QtPDfh
— a (@aonefouroh) November 4, 2020