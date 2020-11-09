Did the White House Host Another Super-Spreader Event on Election Night?



Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson has tested positive for coronavirus, joining a remarkably long list of people associated with President Trump and the administration who’ve gotten similar diagnoses. Carson attended Trump’s election night party at the White House, as did Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows. Meadows is among six other administration figures who’ve tested positive in the last week, the New York Times reports.

Meadows was seen at the mostly maskless event on November 3, the Associated Press reports, “working the room, including giving several fist bumps to those in attendance.” He also visited Trump campaign headquarters in Arlington earlier that day.

The administration’s September 26 event for Amy Coney Barrett has been widely described as a super-spreader event, including by Dr. Anthony Fauci. The White House hosted hundreds of people to celebrate Trump’s release from Walter Reed on October 10 held another event for Barrett on October 26.