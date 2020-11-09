Photos: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in October

#10

Where: 11107 Gunston Rd., Lorton

How much: $3,975,000

The Georgian-style manse has six bedrooms, seven full baths, and two half-baths. It sits on seven acres of waterfront land that stretches along the Potomac River (complete with its own beach), and also has a home gym, sauna, theater, two garages, and a dock for a boat.

#9

Where: 7423 Hampden Ln., Bethesda

How much: $4,100,000

This contemporary home comes with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two powder rooms. There are also floor-to-ceiling windows, a fitness room, three fireplaces, and a pool in the landscaped backyard.

#8

Where: 22941 Foxcroft Rd,. Middleburg

How much: $4,300,000

On 94 acres in Virginia horse country, the 1890 historic estate is known as Stonyhurst. It has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, as well as a pool and a horse paddock.

#7

Where: 9111 Harrington Dr., Potomac

How much: $4,300,000

This 12,810 square-foot mansion sits on more than four acres and has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two half-baths. It also features an elevator, a backyard pool and pool house, a barn, a four-car garage, 12 fireplaces, a finished basement, and an in-law suite.

#6

Where: 8921 Burdette Rd., Bethesda

How much: $4,487,000

This home has five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths stretching over 11,000 square feet. The one-acre lot also has a heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and multiple outside entertaining areas.

#5

Where: 1431 33rd St. NW

How much: $5,200,000

Originally built in 1900, this renovated Georgetown abode has six bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths across four stories, as well as an elevator, rooftop deck, and patio.

#4

Where: 5214 Parkway Dr., Chevy Chase

How much: $5,475,000

This four-story home has eight bedrooms, six baths, two powder rooms, a pool, outdoor entertaining areas, and two garages.

#3

Where: 1315 31st St. NW

How much: $6,100,000

This detached Georgetown mansion was built in 1907, and comes with six bedrooms, six baths, and two half-baths. You’ll also find an elevator, six fireplaces, a home gym, a private patio and backyard, and a two-car garage.

#2

Where: 2935 Albemarle St. NW

How much: $7,295,000

This Forest Hills property has both a main residence and a guest house, with a total of eight bedrooms, seven baths, and four half-baths between them. There’s an elevator in the main home, as well as heated floors, and outside you’ll find extensive gardens, a pool, and a heated driveway.

#1

Where: 5517 Pembroke Rd., Bethesda

How much: $11,300,000

The month’s priciest home sits on almost 1.5 acres, and has six bedrooms, eight baths, and five half-baths. It also has eight fireplaces, a wine cellar, an indoor basketball court, a home gym, a spa, staff quarters, a heated outdoor pool, and a reflecting pool in the garden.

