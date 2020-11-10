Dr. Jill Biden plans to continue teaching English at Northern Virginia Community College when her family officially enters the White House. The education doctorate has taught writing at the local college since 2009 — and doesn’t intend to stop just because she’s adding a new gig to her CV.

The American people just made a referendum on her husband, but what do Biden’s students think of her teaching style? While Rate My Professor doesn’t have quite the polling reputation of Gallup or Monmouth, it is a go-to for college students looking for the lowdown on what to expect before setting foot in a classroom.

Biden has 48 student ratings — five of which were posted after the 2020 presidential election — and an average score of 3.8 out of five. The professor has been labeled a tough grader and frequently scores high marks for difficulty. Students also labeled Biden “inspirational,” praising her ability to balance a busy campaign schedule with improving their writing skills. Fifty-four percent of student commentators noted they would take her class again.

Should she choose to continue working during her husband’s presidency, Biden will be the only first lady to hold down a full-time job while living in the East Wing. It wouldn’t be the first time she has juggled grading essays and stately duties: Biden taught writing at the community college during her eight year stint as second lady and even gave the commencement address in May 2016.

“If we get to the White House, I’m gonna continue to teach,” Biden told CBS News’ Rita Braver in August 2020. “It’s important, and I want people to value teachers and know their contributions, and lift up the profession.”

