News & Politics

No, Trump Isn’t Trying to Steal the White House Lawn

The National Park Service says it dug up the north lawn for routine irrigation and turf maintenance.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Alexander Ramjing via iStock.

President Trump may be trying to affect voting counts in some states, but he is not in the process of stealing the White House lawn in the process. Photos of a denuded north lawn have fascinated people on social media since Monday:

The whole Four Seasons Total Landscaping thing isn’t helping calm suspicions, nor is the fact that President-Elect Biden has dogs.

Alas, there’s a beautifully, typically boring business-as-usual Washington explanation for the scorched earth in front of the People’s House, which is still remarkably fenced off from the rest of DC: “The National Park Service is doing maintenance on the irrigation system and routine turf restoration on the north lawn of the White House,” National Park Service spokesperson Katie Liming tells Washingtonian. (The President of the US lives in a National Park.)

NPS expects the work to be finished by the end of next week. Until then, enjoy the unintentional metaphor.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
Promo Cover
Special Offer
Get tickets to enjoy the region’s best brands, score a great Washingtonian Whiskey Festival glass & more!
Our virtual Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival starts this week!
Register Now