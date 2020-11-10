Real Estate

The 7 Most Notable Homes Sold This Month in the Washington Area—and Who Bought Them

The nuts and bolts of some of Washington’s most expensive residential transactions

Bought by: Matthew Boorhees, cofounder of the accounts-payable company Anybill.

DC

Listed: $5,350,000.

Sold: $5,000,000.

Days on market: 64.

Where: Spring Valley.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Nearly 6,000 square feet on almost an acre, with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, five fireplaces, and a pool.

Bought by: Brian Roehrkasse, vice president of communications at Facebook, and Megan Gerking, a partner at Morrison Foerster.

Listed: $3,250,000.

Sold: $3,250,000.

Days on market: 1.

Where: Cleveland Park.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: A renovated 1909 house with seven bedrooms and six baths, custom trim and moldings, and lots of natural light.

Bought by: Kristin Fisher, Fox News correspondent, and Walker Forehand, a partner at the investment firm Canapi Ventures.

Listed: $2,995,000.

Sold: $2,900,000.

Days on market: 70.

Where: Kent.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: New construction, with five bedrooms, six baths, a patio and outdoor fireplace, and a two-car garage.

Sold by: Shaun Donovan, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and New York City mayoral candidate, and Liza Gilbert, a landscape architect.

Listed: $2,850,000.

Sold: $2,850,000.

Days on market: 4.

Where: Cathedral Heights.

Style: Foursquare.

Bragging points: On a large corner lot, with six bedrooms, five baths, and original 1920s millwork, floors, and doors.

Sold by: Mark Segraves,a reporter with NBC4.

Listed: $1,299,000.

Sold: $1,407,000.

Days on market: 5.

Where: North Cleveland Park.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and three baths, plus a sunroom, English-garden-style landscaping, and two fireplaces.

Sold by: Marcus Goodwin, a real-estate developer running for DC Council.

Listed: $1,095,000.

Sold: $1,200,000.

Days on market: 3.

Where: 16th Street Heights.

Style: Foursquare.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and four baths, with a wraparound porch, a rear patio, and a detached carriage house.

Virginia

Bought by: Tarek Helou, a partner at Wilson Sonsini.

Listed: $2,400,000.

Sold: $2,325,000.

Days on market: Not publicly listed.

Where: Vienna.

Style: Craftsman.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and six baths, with a spacious front porch, a two-car garage, and two fireplaces.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs Courtesy of HomeVisit

This article appears in the November 2020 issue of Washingtonian.

