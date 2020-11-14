PHOTOS: Scenes From The Million MAGA March

A week after overwhelmingly liberal DC spilled into the streets to celebrate Joe Biden’s 2020 election win over the 45th president, Trump supporters from across America—including the extremist Proud Boys—streamed across the city border to protest the election results and falsely assert that Trump had prevailed. “Eight more years!” people chanted. “Twelve more years! Trump Forever!” On Friday night, the right-wingers gathered around Harry’s Bar downtown. On Saturday, they took their Million MAGA March (aka Stop the Steal) through much of downtown to the Supreme Court, marching mask-less in the middle of the pandemic. Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages was on the scene capturing all of it.

Join the conversation!