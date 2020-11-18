News & Politics

There’s a Petition to Add Four Seasons Total Landscaping to the National Register of Historic Places

Your days are numbered, Mount Vernon.

Photograph courtesy of Four Seasons Total Landscaping/Twitter
C’mon, forget about freaking Mount Vernon. Let’s start taking fourth grade field trips to Four Seasons Total Landscaping!

That could be a reality if a Change.org petition gets its way—it’s attempting to add the Philadelphia  business to the National Register of Historic Places. The story is now a thing of American canon: the Trump team thought it was booking the other Four Seasons, and the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani gave a press conference standing outside the landscaping spot, which is near a sex shop and a crematorium.

The locale already has the pandemic-era version of historic designation: It has its own Zoom background.

“We as a nation need to remember where the travesty of the Trump administration died with a whimper,” reads the petition. It currently has over 2,400 signatures, and is aiming for 2,500 signatures before it’s submitted to the US National Park Services, which operates the National Register.

What other spots from the Trump administration could be added to the National Register? The room with the glowing orb? The studio where Sean Spicer filmed his Dancing With the Stars debut? The hotel where Giuliani had a drink with Borat’s daughter Tutar? A nation can hope.

