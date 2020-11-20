Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today, November 20 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Wondering what you should order for Thanksgiving takeout? Have questions about the new wave of Covid dining restrictions? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, then check in later this morning for an answer.

Ann: Good morning! How’s your Thanksgiving planning coming along? If you’re like Ann the Procrastinator, well, it’s coming, kinda. Anyway, I’m here for your questions! Leave them in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…