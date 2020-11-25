The Role of Resiliency on Mental Health
Resiliency is a core part of maintaining one’s mental health, but what exactly does this mean? How can we build resiliency at every age, and what are the key markers that indicate that resiliency might be low in ourselves, our loved ones and our colleagues? Join us for a panel of leaders as they dive into what it means to be resilient, and how they are helping other achieve that. We’ll also hear more about a landmark study conducted by Cigna and learn about the Cigna Resilience Index. Our speakers include:
Sandy Chung, MD, CEO, Trusted Doctors LLC
Wayne A.I. Frederick, MD, President, Howard University
Wesley Lowery, Correspondent, CBS News
Monica Schmude, President, Cigna Mid-Atlantic Market
Tamika Tremaglio, Greater Washington Managing Principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP
