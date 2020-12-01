Here Are the 19 Metro Stations That May Close

In a recently released proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Metro offered a range of drastic steps it could take in order to close the nearly $500 million budget gap it will confront as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Among the most austere measures under consideration is the shuttering of 19 different rail stations. “In the face of a historic budget shortfall,” the Metro document reads, “the Proposed FY2022 Budget preserves barebones service to sustain essential travel and to ensure the network is in place to serve regional recovery.”
Here, via WTOP, is the list of the 19 rail stations that are under consideration for closure:
“Arlington Cemetery
Archives
Cheverly
Clarendon
Cleveland Park
College Park
East Falls Church
Eisenhower Avenue
Federal Center SW
Federal Triangle
Greensboro
Grosvenor-Strathmore
Judiciary Square
McLean
Morgan Boulevard
Mt. Vernon Square
Smithsonian
Van Dorn Street
Virginia Square”
