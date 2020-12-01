Report: Playbook Authors to Depart Politico to Launch Competing Capitol Hill Newsletter

The authors of Politico Playbook are leaving their longtime employer to launch a media company that will compete with the popular Capitol Hill newsletter, according to Axios.

Playbook authors Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer, along with Politico’s Capitol Hill bureau chief John Bresnahan, will launch their own daily newsletter in 2021 as part of a stand alone company.

They’re the latest boldface Washington journalists to exit an established media organization in order to enter the world of stand-alone newsletters. Matthew Yglesias, formerly of Vox, and Andrew Sullivan, most recently of New York, have both launched newsletters on the Substack platform.

“The newsletter,” according to Axios, “will include a heavy focus on Capitol Hill reporting, given the expertise of the trio, but it’s not designed to be a carbon copy of Politico’s flagship newsletter Playbook.”

Nevertheless, the new venture means that Sherman and Palmer will be “competing against the Playbook franchise they helped create and grow.”

Read the full Axios story here.

Join the conversation!