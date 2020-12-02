Guest List

News & Politics

Wilton Gregory

DC’s Catholic archbishop is being promoted to cardinal.

Nikki Harris

The T.C. Williams junior—daughter of a Politico founder—got a school-paper scoop: The superintendent sent his kid to private school.

Paolo Zampolli

The New York tabloid fixture has relocated to Georgetown.

Mia Owens

An AU grad student, she won a new fellowship to study the history of White House slavery.

David Marchick

While we guzzled election polls, his presidential-transitions podcast was looking ahead.

Disinvited! Miles Taylor

Outing himself as “Anonymous,” the Trump insider achieved bipartisan agreement (about disdaining him).

This originally appeared in the December issue of Washingtonian.

