Holiday Gift Idea: These Artists’ Cool Illustrations and Paintings of DC Restaurants

If there was ever a year to commemorate your favorite drinking and dining spots, it’s this one. All the works here are available for purchase (and would go really nicely with a restaurant gift card).
Cris Clapp Logan
Logan has loads of Washington-related prints. Besides restaurants, subjects range from the National Museum of African American History and Culture to RBG.
Ben’s Chili Bowl, $30.
Union Market, $35.
Hayes Willingham
The Arlington painter also takes commissions for watercolor portraits of pets and houses.
Le Diplomate, $30.
Joyce Evans
The Inn at Little Washington’s decorator created several watercolors to illustrate the restaurant’s interior.
The Inn at Little Washington’s Kitchen, from $79.
The Inn at Little Washington’s Monkey Bar, from $79.
Hannah Dean
A great selection of illustrations that focus on the little guys.
Archipelago, from $10.97.
Cane, from $10.97.
A. Litteri, from $10.97.
Stoneys, from $10.97.
BreadFurst, from $10.97.
Tani Greenspan
Greenspan, who recently moved out of DC, sends out gorgeous original watercolors of restaurant matchbooks both real and imagined.
Hank’s Oyster Bar, $80.
Martin’s Tavern, $80.
Call Your Mother, $80.
Christine Vineyard
The Capitol Hill-based middle-school art teacher/artist has a huge selection of restaurant subjects, including now-closed spots like Acqua al Due, Dio Wine Bar, and Dolcezza. All were created on a tablet, and some sales benefit DC Central Kitchen.
Horace & Dickie’s, $18.70.
Anxo, $18.70.
Florida Avenue Grill, $18.70.
Capitol Lounge, $18.70.
Duccini’s, $18.70.