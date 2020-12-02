Food

Holiday Gift Idea: These Artists’ Cool Illustrations and Paintings of DC Restaurants

Six artists recreate Le Diplomate, Florida Avenue Grill, Anxo, and more.

Cris Logan's rendition of Le Diplomate (now sold out).

If there was ever a year to commemorate your favorite drinking and dining spots, it’s this one. All the works here are available for purchase (and would go really nicely with a restaurant gift card).  

Cris Clapp Logan 

Logan has loads of Washington-related prints. Besides restaurants, subjects range from the National Museum of African American History and Culture to RBG.

Ben’s Chili Bowl, $30.

Union Market, $35.

Hayes Willingham

The Arlington painter also takes commissions for watercolor portraits of pets and houses.

Le Diplomate, $30. 

Joyce Evans

The Inn at Little Washington’s decorator created several watercolors to illustrate the restaurant’s interior.  

The Inn at Little Washington’s Kitchen, from $79.

The Inn at Little Washington’s Monkey Bar, from $79.

Hannah Dean 

A great selection of illustrations that focus on the little guys. 

Archipelago, from $10.97.

Cane, from $10.97.

A. Litteri, from $10.97.

Stoneys, from $10.97.

BreadFurst, from $10.97.

Tani Greenspan

Greenspan, who recently moved out of DC, sends out gorgeous original watercolors of restaurant matchbooks both real and imagined. 

Hank’s Oyster Bar, $80.

Martin’s Tavern, $80.

Call Your Mother, $80.

Christine Vineyard

The Capitol Hill-based middle-school art teacher/artist has a huge selection of restaurant subjects, including now-closed spots like Acqua al Due, Dio Wine Bar, and Dolcezza. All were created on a tablet, and some sales benefit DC Central Kitchen.

Horace & Dickie’s, $18.70.

Anxo, $18.70.

Florida Avenue Grill, $18.70.

Capitol Lounge, $18.70.

Duccini’s, $18.70.

Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

