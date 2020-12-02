The 7 Most Notable Homes Sold This Month in the Washington Area—and Who Bought Them

DC

Sold by: Marc Himmelstein, president of the lobbying firm NES.

Listed: $3,750,000.

Sold: $3,450,000.

Days on market: 1,013.

Where: Massachusetts Avenue Heights.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Nearly 9,000 square feet, with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a 6,000-bottle wine cellar, a gym, and a koi pond.

Sold by: Ben Sasse, Republican senator from Nebraska, and wife Melissa McLeod-Sasse.

Listed: $1,300,000.

Sold: $1,300,000.

Days on market: 8.

Where: Capitol Hill.

Style: Victorian rowhouse.

Bragging points: Divided into three units, with lots of opportunity for rental income and just blocks from the Supreme Court and US Capitol.

Virginia

Bought by: Ann Ziff, chairman of the Metropolitan Opera.

Listed: $6,149,000.

Sold: $5,600,000.

Days on market: 128.

Where: Great Falls.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: More than 14,000 square feet on five acres, with seven bedrooms, 11 baths, a pool with waterfalls, and a putting green.

Sold by: Harry Stonecipher, former CEO of Boeing, and wife Debra Stonecipher, also a former Boeing executive.

Listed: $4,200,000.

Sold: $3,880,000.

Days on market: 1.

Where: Alexandria.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: A six-bedroom, seven-bath mansion on nearly two acres on the Potomac River waterfront, with a boat ramp and pool.

Bought by: Warren Losey, global managing director at Xerox.

Listed: $4,495,000.

Sold: $3,750,000.

Days on market: 50.

Where: Upperville.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: A five-bedroom, eight-bath house on nearly 87 acres, with a horse barn, tenant house, and saltwater pool.

Bought by: Eleni Roumel, a judge on the United States Court of Federal Claims, and Andrew Olmem, a partner at Mayer Brown.

Listed: $2,290,000.

Sold: $2,200,000.

Days on market: 29.

Where: McLean.

Style: Craftsman.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and baths, with multiple fireplaces, a slate patio, and a three-car garage.

Bought by: James Quigley, founder of the tech company GoCanvas.

Listed: $1,575,000.

Sold: $1,535,000.

Days on market: 53.

Where: Vienna.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Recently renovated, on nearly two acres, with six bedrooms and baths, a home theater, and an outdoor kitchen.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs Courtesy of HomeVisit

This article appears in the December 2020 issue of Washingtonian.