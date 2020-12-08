Photos: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in November

#10

Where: 2426 Tracy Pl. NW

How much: $3,200,000

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath end-unit rowhouse in Kalorama was originally built in 1923. It has two fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, a sauna, a garage, and outdoor terraces.

#9

Where: 6470 Kedleston Ct., McLean

How much: $3,225,000

This Georgian mansion has seven bedrooms, five full baths, and three half-baths, as well as an exercise room, a wine cellar, a three-car garage, and a backyard pool.

#8

Where: 3 Newlands St., Chevy Chase

How much: $3,375,000

Built in 1918, the six-bedroom spread has four bathrooms and two half-baths across four levels, as well as an exercise room, a landscaped yard with a koi pond, an electric car charger, and a standalone office in the backyard with its own kitchenette and bathroom.

#7

Where: 4774 Dexter St. NW

How much: $3,450,000

This Wesley Heights contemporary, originally built in the 1970s, has six bedrooms, seven baths, and two half-baths. It also comes with an indoor pool, sliding glass walls, an exercise room, outdoor terraces, and a sport court in the backyard.

#6

Where: 10250 Akhtamar Dr, Great Falls

How much: $4,00,000

This seven-bedroom manse (aka “Chateau les Etoiles”) has eight bathrooms and five half-baths, and stretches over 16,000 square feet on five acres of property. There’s also a gated entrance, a billiards room, a movie theater, 11 fireplaces, a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, an eight-car garage, a backyard pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a sport court.

#5

Where: 1400 34th St. NW

How much: $4,200,000

John F. Kennedy once shared this Federal-style home in Georgetown with his sister, Eunice Kennedy Shriver. The three-bedroom, two-bath, two-half-bath house has four fireplaces, a garage, and a rooftop deck.

#4

Where: 3112 N St. NW

How much: $4,200,000

This end-unit Georgetown rowhouse, originally built in 1885, has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, as well as an exercise room, a spa, a two-car garage, a backyard pool, and a detached pool house.

#3

Where: 3016 University Terr. NW

How much: $4,500,000

This Palisades new-build has six bedrooms, six baths, and two half baths. It has space for a rec room or home gym on the lower level, plus a two-car garage and large backyard.

#2

Where: 22781 Creighton Farms Dr., Leesburg

How much: $5,500,000

This nearly 19,000-square-foot behemoth sits on over three acres in the Creighton Farms community and has eight bedrooms, nine baths, and four half-baths. It also has an elevator, home theater, five fireplaces, backyard pool and sport court, a carriage house, and a six-car garage.

#1

Where: 405 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean

How much: $24,000,000

This house hasn’t actually been built yet. River Point is a three-acre site made up of three parcels overlooking the Potomac River. The site comes with plans for a future English Manor-style spread, which will have a gatehouse, a carriage house, a tennis court, and a 24-car garage.

Information courtesy of Bright MLS. This post excludes sales without seller permission to publicize, and may exclude some new construction.

