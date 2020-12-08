Real Estate

Photos: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in November

Including a Georgetown mansion once occupied by John F. Kennedy.

Written by
| Published on
Photos: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in November
Photograph via BrightMLS.

#10

Photograph via BrightMLS.

Where: 2426 Tracy Pl. NW
How much: $3,200,000

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath end-unit rowhouse in Kalorama was originally built in 1923. It has two fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, a sauna, a garage, and outdoor terraces.

#9

Photograph via BrightMLS.

Where: 6470 Kedleston Ct., McLean
How much: $3,225,000

This Georgian mansion has seven bedrooms, five full baths, and three half-baths, as well as an exercise room, a wine cellar, a three-car garage, and a backyard pool.

#8

Photograph via BrightMLS.

Where: 3 Newlands St., Chevy Chase
How much: $3,375,000

Built in 1918, the six-bedroom spread has four bathrooms and two half-baths across four levels, as well as an exercise room, a landscaped yard with a koi pond, an electric car charger, and a standalone office in the backyard with its own kitchenette and bathroom.

#7

Photograph via BrightMLS.

Where: 4774 Dexter St. NW
How much: $3,450,000

This Wesley Heights contemporary, originally built in the 1970s, has six bedrooms, seven baths, and two half-baths. It also comes with an indoor pool, sliding glass walls, an exercise room, outdoor terraces, and a sport court in the backyard.

#6

Photograph via BrightMLS.

Where: 10250 Akhtamar Dr, Great Falls
How much: $4,00,000

This seven-bedroom manse (aka “Chateau les Etoiles”) has eight bathrooms and five half-baths, and stretches over 16,000 square feet on five acres of property. There’s also a gated entrance, a billiards room, a movie theater, 11 fireplaces, a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, an eight-car garage, a backyard pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a sport court.

#5

Photograph via BrightMLS.

Where: 1400 34th St. NW
How much: $4,200,000

John F. Kennedy once shared this Federal-style home in Georgetown with his sister, Eunice Kennedy Shriver. The three-bedroom, two-bath, two-half-bath house has four fireplaces, a garage, and a rooftop deck.

#4

Photograph via BrightMLS.

Where: 3112 N St. NW
How much: $4,200,000

This end-unit Georgetown rowhouse, originally built in 1885, has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, as well as an exercise room, a spa, a two-car garage, a backyard pool, and a detached pool house.

#3

Photograph via BrightMLS.

Where: 3016 University Terr. NW
How much: $4,500,000

This Palisades new-build has six bedrooms, six baths, and two half baths. It has space for a rec room or home gym on the lower level, plus a two-car garage and large backyard.

#2

Photograph via BrightMLS.

Where: 22781 Creighton Farms Dr., Leesburg
How much: $5,500,000

This nearly 19,000-square-foot behemoth sits on over three acres in the Creighton Farms community and has eight bedrooms, nine baths, and four half-baths. It also has an elevator, home theater, five fireplaces, backyard pool and sport court, a carriage house, and a six-car garage.

#1

Image via TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Where: 405 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean
How much: $24,000,000

This house hasn’t actually been built yet. River Point is a three-acre site made up of three parcels overlooking the Potomac River. The site comes with plans for a future English Manor-style spread, which will have a gatehouse, a carriage house, a tennis court, and a 24-car garage.

Information courtesy of Bright MLS. This post excludes sales without seller permission to publicize, and may exclude some new construction. 

Looking to Buy? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Looking to buy? Get a weekly list of the DC area’s best houses on the market.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

Promo Cover
Special Offer
Subscribe now and recieve a complimentary mug with your purchase.
One year of Washingtonian and a free mug for $18!
SIGN UP