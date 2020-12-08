News & Politics

Report: Ivanka & Jared Purchase $30 Million Parcel on “Billionaire’s Bunker” Miami Island

The lot was previously owned by Julio Iglesias.

Photo courtesy of the White House.
After four years in a Kalorama rental, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have settled on an even more exclusive neighborhood to spend at least some of their time once Trump leaves Washington in January.

According to Page Six, the couple is spending $30 million for a 1.84 acre lot—with 200 feet of shoreline—on Miami’s Indian Creek Island. The exclusive community, which is referred to as the “Billionaire’s Bunker,” has a 13-member police department to protect its less than 30 residents.

Page Six reports that “current and former residents of Indian Creek island include singer Iglesias, billionaire Carl Icahn, former Philadelphia Eagles owner Norman Braman, former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, supermodel Adriana Lima, hedge funder Eddie Lampert and billionaire Jeff Soffer.”

The island is about 60 miles South of Mar-A-Lago.

According to Page Six, the island is one of several places where Ivanka and Jared will spend their time during the post-Trump years. “They still own their New York City apartment on Park Avenue and have no plans to sell,” Page Six reports. “They are also expanding their cottage by the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ.”

Luke Mullins
Senior Writer

Luke Mullins is a senior writer at Washingtonian magazine focusing on the people and institutions that control the city’s levers of power. He has written about the Koch Brothers’ attempt to take over The Cato Institute, David Gregory’s ouster as moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, the collapse of Washington’s Metro system, and the conflict that split apart the founders of Politico.

