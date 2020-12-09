Washingtonians Miss Metro So Much, They’re Thinking About DIY Next-Train Displays

Staying at home for months on end has people getting very crafty. Recently some folks have gotten a little nostalgic for pre-pandemic DC life, particularly when it comes to Metro. On Reddit, one project that people are eager to try (or buy) is a DIY next-train board (known officially as Passenger Information Display Signs, or PIDS).

One user posted this proud photo and wrote that the LED contraption “uses a live feed from WMATA to update the train times. It’s set right now to the Smithsonian Station.” The Redditor also mentioned a tutorial video was forthcoming, though they haven’t yet shared. (I cannot say I know how this magic works, but it sounds super useful for commuting!)

It’s not too surprising that Metro is so popular in nostalgic crafting. Back in May, we wrote about the many Washingtonians who were recreating their favorite parts of DC in Animal Crossing, including Rachel Mooney, who spent five hours putting together a Metro platform. This week, a different Reddit user shared a board that he made (pre-Covid) and someone’s actually offering to buy it. Is everyone going to start Metro crafting?

