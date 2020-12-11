A true Old Town gem, this historic, fully-detached house built in 1880 by William McKnight sits on a prime double lot and has undergone an impeccable top-to-bottom renovation by its current owners. From the kitchen and breakfast room to all the bathrooms, to new rear windows and doors, every detail has been thoughtfully redone and executed to maintain charm and optimize modern allure. The stately Second Empire brick exterior and wonderful outdoor oasis with a covered porch, unusually large yard with a private patio and grassy lawn, and lush gardens brimming with mature trees, English boxwoods, camellias and roses takes this one-of-a-kind beauty over the top!

208-210 South Saint Asaph Street exudes warmth and sophistication inside as well, boasting airy 10’ 6” ceiling heights in the entry and living room/parlor, plus many original features retained and restored such as an original transom over the front door, original entryway, original moldings and millwork, original staircase, and painted white Bunny Mellon-style floors enhancing the incredible character.

Entertaining and daily living are comfortably accommodated in the home’s generously-sized rooms, offering a gracious backdrop of refined elegance. The spacious, airy living room featuring tall windows, a wood-burning fireplace with gorgeous marble mantle, and expansive seating areas affords charm and comfort when hosting guests. Nearby is a custom built-in serving breakfront with a wine cooler for easy serving and door to the covered porch for cocktails. The seamless flow continues into the regal dining room with its own wood-burning fireplace and access to the porch.

The chef will enjoy creating meals in the sparkling white and stainless steel contemporary kitchen appointed with a premium Wolf range, two Wolf ovens, two Fisher & Paykel dishwashers, and Subzero refrigerator. The adjoining open breakfast room is perfect for casual fare, brightened by floor-to-ceiling windows and a glass-paneled door leading outside. Just as fabulous is the huge 25’-long family room with a wall of built-in bookshelves, and 6 windows overlooking the expansive yard and old antique brick patio.

Two staircases ascend to the upper floors, with windows bringing sunshine in on every level. The master suite is very sizable and divine, with high ceilings, light pouring in from 5 windows, an adjacent sitting room or possible 5th bedroom, numerous closets with jib doors, and a luxurious en-suite marble bath. Guest bedrooms are as inviting and lovely, with ample closets and renovated baths.

Best of all is the superior location on one of Old Town’s most enchanting, coveted streets, in a desirable neighborhood that mingles cobblestoned blocks and timeless architecture with upscale shops and restaurants, rich culture, and iconic urban attractions.

Address: 208 South Saint Asaph Street

