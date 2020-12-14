Move For Free: Luxury Capitol Hill Apartments Take the Stress and Cost Out Of Residents’ Move By Offering Full-Service, White-Glove Moving Package, On The House

The boxes, heavy-lifting, coordination of multiple services, and all of the other pains that come with moving can make what should be an exciting process one of the most stressful. The Residences at Eastern Market, the premier building for luxury living in Capitol Hill, is removing the burden of those inconveniences from renters with a one-of-a-kind service package for new residents.

Its spacious floor plans and convenient Capitol Hill location make The Residences at Eastern Market the top choice in elevated living for Washington’s movers and shakers. This distinguished property offers unmatched square footage, modern design, and creative and spacious floor plans ranging from one- to three-bedrooms across their 128 apartment homes. Residents of The Residences at Eastern Market can enjoy high-end amenities like a versatile rooftop lounge and terrace with a year-round saltwater pool, a number of secluded private courtyards with lush greenery and space for hosting events or just relaxing, and a cutting-edge fitness center featuring Peloton bikes and a SKILLMILL™. The Residences at Eastern Market also offers daily conveniences such as living above Trader Joe’s and brand new chef-driven restaurants, and direct access to the Eastern Market Metro station. Located on a shop-lined street, residents have easy access to the finest that the neighborhood has to offer such as boutique shops, restaurants like Rose’s Luxury and Pineapple and Pearls, and Eastern Market itself, all while being just steps from the US Capitol and Smithsonian Museums.

But what makes The Residences at Eastern Market the true standout is its many luxury service offerings that make the moving process stress free for new residents. They’ve taken their upscale resident services to a practical yet distinguished level with a new move-in package that turns moving into a seamless and luxurious process complete with personal shoppers to help you get settled.

The cumbersome tasks of cleaning up after your move, mounting TVs, and stocking your refrigerator are exhausting. The Residences at Eastern Market will now take care of all the hassle for new residents so they can enjoy their new homes right away. Other offerings include elevator and loading dock scheduling, protective coverings for floors during your move, pack and unpack services, cleaning and removal of debris from unpacking services, apartment set up assistance and light installation. In addition to each of those services, a Hello Alfred membership with a credit to use on any of their services like stocking your refrigerator, dry clean or laundry services, cleaning services, and more are also included in this new offering.

New residents of two-bedroom apartment homes or larger can take advantage of exclusive luxury add ons that enhance their new home beyond move-in day. For the fitness junkie, The Residences at Eastern Market is offering a free Peloton bike or Mirror when you move-in. For new residents in need of new furniture or just looking for a refresh, the building is offering a custom furnishing package through Georgetown-located furniture retailer BluDot. For those that already have it all – The Residences at Eastern Market will customize your closets with The Container Store’s Elfa closet system.

The Residences at Eastern Market truly offers luxury as a service with an on-site team available to make your next move as smooth as possible. Visit www.liveateasternmarket.com for more information on how easy and seamless it can be to move into your next home at The Residences at Eastern Market.