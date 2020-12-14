News & Politics

WATCH: Trump Supporter Kicks Young Cyclist in DC

Written by
Published on

This video, provided to Washingtonian by a witness, shows an older man in a red cap and holding a Trump flag kicking a young person on a bike on Pennsylvania Avenue near the National Gallery of Art. It’s one of many confrontations between Trump supporters and people in DC that took place Saturday when the MAGA faithful came to town to protest Trump’s loss in the 2020 election and to urge him not to concede to Joe Biden.

People who were downtown on Saturday describe a tense atmosphere between Trump supporters and counterprotesters. Indeed, multiple people were stabbed Saturday evening, and members of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys reportedly tore down Black Lives Matter banners from Black churches downtown and burned them.

After the person in the red cap kicked the kid, he menaced another person on a bike, telling them to “Get on that f—ing bike and get out of here.”

Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

