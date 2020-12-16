News & Politics

Bethesda Bike Assaulter Pleads Guilty

Anthony Brennan III aggressively confronted teens hanging anti-racism fliers along the Capital Crescent Trail this summer, in an incident that quickly went viral.

Written by
| Published on

Anthony Brennan III of Kensington pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of misdemeanor assault this past June, when he aggressively confronted teens who were putting up anti-racism fliers along the Capital Crescent Trail. The incident, captured on video, went viral. Brennan was arrested soon afterward; the Washington Post reports some of his neighbors tipped off police, who used “recognition software” to match images from the video to Brennan’s drivers license photo.

Brennan apologized after his arrest, saying he was “sick with remorse for the pain and fear I caused.” He lost his job, and protesters gathered in front of his house at one point in June. He apologized again during Wednesday’s hearing, WTOP reports, and he’ll be sentenced in February.

More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

