Fresh off snagging the nomination to be Joe Biden’s transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, are probably, maybe, let’s say almost definitely starting to look for a new home in the DC area. They’ll have to say goodbye to the South Bend, Indiana, riverside home (where they reportedly pay a $450-per-month mortgage) and hello to our increasingly expensive real estate market. Obvious spots where incoming politicos settle down, like the Wharf and Navy Yard, don’t have the same Midwest appeal—we don’t see them choosing glassy high rises or small apartments.

It’s likely that the popular couple will become instant social stars in a celebrity-starved city, so which neighborhood might they choose? We came up with a few serious (and some not-so-serious) contenders for the Pete, Chasten, and their two dogs, Buddy and Truman.

Capitol Hill/Eastern Market

For historical architecture lovers, Capitol Hill might offer Pete and Chasten a storied home that’s not too far from the Department of Transportation. They’d also be close to Nats Park, where they could live out a reenactment of their picture-perfect first date, when Pete took Chasten to a minor league baseball game and afterward they went for a romantic walk along the water. If Chasten’s feeling particularly nostalgic for his theater days, they could always stop by Arena Stage for a smart political drama that they’d both enjoy. Also, important for these board-game fans: Walking distance to Labyrinth.

16th Street Heights

If they’re focused on having enough space for the dogs and finding a nice porch, this neighborhood could be the right choice. “My gut says 16th Street Heights for them,” says Washingtonian senior editor Marisa Kashino. “You can get more space for your buck, it’s more down to earth/younger than Chevy Chase DC, it’s convenient to Logan Circle, which is where I think their social life will be. It’s not great for Metro, but definitely on a bus route. And the housing stock up there is similar to their current home.” Kashino added, “Please invite me over. I would like to get to know Buddy and Truman.”

Logan Circle

This bustling neighborhood would put the couple at the center of cosmopolitan action, with tons of food options nearby some fun theaters and other historical sites to explore. They could stop by Duke’s Grocery, where Pete could find some great craft beer, or they could walk up to Ice Cream Jubilee for some artisanal frozen treats. Plus, they could take Buddy and Truman to the Shaw Dog Park (though they’d likely be recognized there, which they might not prefer).

Palisades

If they want the DC address with South Bend square-footage and water views, the couple could consider a neighborhood like Palisades. They’d be close to the Potomac and, for the right price, they could have a big home with lots of yard space—and possibly even colonnades. In a recent interview, Chasten mentioned being grateful for some distance between them while they’ve been working from home. “I think one thing that we’re truly blessed with is that we have space,” Chasten told People. “That’s a blessing, that we’re able to go to different ends of the house and we don’t have to see each other until a mealtime when we can focus on our projects. If we were in a studio apartment in New York, it might be a different story.”

National Landing

Pete and Chasten have an affinity for airports—Pete proposed to Chasten at O’Hare in Chicago and Chasten proposed to Pete at an airport in Berlin—so why not live walking distance from DCA? Besides having a great beer bar and Synetic Theater, the area also known as Crystal City is a major transportation hub, which could work in Pete’s favor as he starts his new role.

