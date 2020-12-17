6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Try six different types of ciders from Anxo (300 Florida Ave., NW; 711 Kennedy St., NW) during a virtual sampling session on Thursday, December 17. Co-founder Sam Fitz will guide imbibers through the tasting while chatting about the production side. The $43 ticket covers two cans of each varietal, an Anxo glass, and a link to the 7:30 PM Zoom.

Korean, Latin, and Levantine pop-up Soka is taking residency at Bloomingdale bar Truxton Inn (251 Florida Ave., NW) now until December 20. Former Kith and Kin team members Steve Kim and David Paz-Grusin are behind the a la carte menu of Korean short rib poutine and pork belly tacos with zhug aioli.

Learn how to make three different boozy beverages during a virtual cocktail class organized by catering and event group Please Bring Chips on Friday, December 18 at 7:30 PM. Tickets cost $15 and a portion of proceeds go to Capital Area Food Bank. Shopping lists and Zoom links will be sent out after registration.

Beer garden Hook Hall (3400 Georgia Ave., NW) is transforming into the Park View Holiday Market on Saturday, December 19 from 10 AM to 2 PM. Pick up noodle kits from vendor the Chinese Street Market Pop-Up and pickles from farmer’s market favorite Number 1 Sons.

H Street restaurant Thamee (1320 H St., NE) is collaborating with Chantal Tseng, formerly of literary speakeasy Reading Room, for a bookish virtual bar on Saturday, December 19 at 7 PM. Tseng will make cocktails inspired by the novel Death in D Minor, paired with Burmese bar snacks. The $65 tickets covers three prepared drinks, noshes, and access to the Zoom session.

Mt. Pleasant’s cookbook shop Bold Fork Books (3064 Mt. Pleasant St., NW) is hosting a virtual German baking tutorial with Luisa Weiss, the author of Classic German Baking and My Berlin Kitchen. The free class and conversation on Sunday, December 20 teach budding bakers how to make Elisenlebkuchen, a festive Deutsch gingerbread. Ingredient lists for the 1 PM Zoom will be sent out in advance.

Join the conversation!