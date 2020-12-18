DC Will Shut Down Indoor Dining Beginning December 23

DC will completely shutdown indoor dining beginning at 10 PM on Wednesday, December 23 in an attempt to combat rising Covid cases. Washington City Paper scooped the news, citing “sources with knowledge of the situation” who said the city hoped to resume limited indoor service at some point in January.

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington also sent out an email to members saying an “official notification is expected to happen soon” and that businesses should prepare to convert to takeout and delivery options. The Mayor’s office has not made an announcement and has not responded to requests for comment.

“While this is not ideal of course, knowing today is better than next week, and we want you to be prepared in all the ways you can,” RAMW President Kathy Hollinger wrote in her email.

The news comes just days after the city officially reduced indoor seating capacity from 50 to 25 percent. Indoor dining hasn’t been banned in DC since June.

The move is in line with similar suspensions in the Maryland suburbs. Montgomery and Prince George’s completely shut down dining rooms this week. Anne Arundel was poised to do the same, but a group of restaurants sued the county, arguing that the dining ban singled out restaurants over other businesses. A judge granted an injunction that temporarily blocks the county executive’s order until at least the next hearing on Dec. 28.

Now the Restaurant Association of Maryland is seeking a similar restraining order and injunction in Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, and Baltimore City that they hope will lift the indoor dining bans by Christmas.

“Governor Hogan has indicated that there is no data or evidence that he or his team has seen that warrants the closure of indoor dining,” RAM President and CEO Marshall Weston, Jr. said in a press conference earlier today.

Meanwhile, Virginia continues to allow restaurants to operate at half capacity indoors.

DC is is tightening the rules for restaurants just as it is recently loosened rules for places of worship. The latter change comes after a lawsuit from the Archdiocese of Washington arguing churches should be treated like restaurants in terms of capacity. Previously, there was a 50 person cap on religious services. Now, places of worship in DC can have 25 percent capacity or up to 250 people, whichever number is smaller.

