Ring in the New Year With Special Menus From DC-Area Restaurants

Have we ever been this eager for a year to end? Although the festivities may look different this year, the fresh start of a new year has never been more worthy of celebration. These DC-area restaurants are helping revelers commemorate the moment with New Year’s Eve menus and bottles of bubbly to pop at midnight.

Bammy’s

301 Water St., SE

Navy Yard’s Caribbean spot is putting together a $90 spread for two with sparkling wine and celebratory snacks like lobster cocktail, beef tartare, and trout rillettes. Luxe add-ons include caviar with potato chips and sour cream. Details: Delivery and pick-up on December 31.

Barmini

501 9th St., NW

José Andrés’s avant-garde cocktail room is all about the bubbly on New Year’s Eve. Pick your Champagne of choice ($120-$750) as the base for three sparkling cocktails and pair with basque cheesecakes or a cheffy grilled cheese. Details: Pick-up on December 26-27 and 30-31.

The Dabney

122 Bladgen Aly., NW

The Mid-Atlantic kitchen is putting the massive hearth to work for a five-course to-go dinner ($150 per person) featuring beef tenderloin and butter-poached lobster. Kick off the meal with canapés, including the restaurant’s private label caviar. Details: Pick-up on December 31.

Chiko

423 8th St., SE

New Years at the “fine-casual” restaurant calls for a $60 four-course menu filled with Chinese-Korean dishes—think cumin lamb chops and pork dumplings. If you’re already planning to kick off 2021 with a hangover, the restaurant’s breakfast pop-up “I Egg You” is offering a breakfast sandwich kits and Bloody Mary mix. Details: Pick-up on December 31.

Gravitas

1401 Okie St., NE

Matt Baker’s Michelin-starred spot is serving at-home and outdoor dining options to ring in the new year. Head to the Ivy City restaurant to toast with Cristal and a five course tasting menu ($250) or go the takeaway route for a Southern-inspired fried chicken dinner with truffle honey ($48). Details: Patio and rooftop seating and pick-up on December 31.

Neighborhood Provisions

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Stock up on a la carte canapés and charcuterie from Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s online platform. Also available to order: New Year’s feasts such as a $27 barbecue dinner or $60 three-course meal, with the option to add-on sparkling wine, beer, and cocktails. Details: Order by December 30; Delivery and pick-up on December 31.

Nina May

1337 11th St., NW

Shaw’s breezy seasonal spot is cooking up a $150 four-course menu (serves two) with dishes like house-smoked salmon blini, oysters on the half shell, and sage-spiked ravioli. The restaurant’s delivery service, Feast by Nina May, is also offering an at-your-doorstep dinner for $175 (serves two) with a bottle of bubbly, beef wellington, and chocolate lava cake. Details: Pick-up and delivery on December 31. Order Feast by Nina May by December 28; Delivery on December 30.

Officina

1120 Maine Ave., SW; 1525 Wisconsin Ave., NW

The a la carte offerings from Nick Stefanelli’s trattoria revolve around show-stopping mains like whole roasted duck, prime rib, and prosciutto cotto. Pair with pasta dishes and Champagne packages. Takeout is available at the Wharf restaurant or at the Georgetown pop-up. Details: Pick-up December 30-31.

Rasika/Rasika West End

633 D St., NW; 1190 New Hampshire Ave., NW

Toast the new year at home or on the heated patios at both the West End and Penn Quarter locations. Chef Vikram Sunderdam is whipping up a three-course menu for $75 per person with warming dishes like chili garlic shrimp and tandoori lamb chops. Details: Patio seating, delivery, and pick-up on December 31.

Roofers Union

2446 18th St., NW

Dine on the heated rooftop in Adams Morgan for a three-course prix-fixe meal ($66) with the option to add-on wine pairings ($35) or beer pairings ($25). The menu includes cozy plates of lobster bisque and smoked brisket with cheesy gratin. Details: Rooftop seating on December 31.

Pop’s SeaBar

1817 Columbia Rd., NW

Get your sea legs ready for the new year with a seafood feast for $40 per person. Start dinner with ahi tuna tartare before diving into blue crab-stuffed lobster and lemon panna cotta. Details: Call 202-534-3933 to order by December 28; Pick-up on December 31.

Stellina

399 Morse St., NE

The pizza shop near Union Market is saying farewell to 2020 with a five-course Italian feast. The hearty menu includes braised beef and Neapolitan ziti alla Genovese for $95 per person. Details: Order by December 27; Delivery and pick-up on December 30.

