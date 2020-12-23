News & Politics

Wonder Woman Kicked So Much Butt at Landmark Mall That They Had to Turn It Into a Hospital

The now-empty Alexandria mall is the backdrop for a scene in the new Gal Gadot movie.

Written by
| Published on
Wonder Woman in the former Landmark Mall. Photograph by Clay Enos/Courtesy Warner Bros.

Gal Gadot whoops some major ass in the forthcoming Wonder Woman 1984 movie. So much ass, in fact, that one of the sites of said ass-kicking is being turned into a hospital.*

Alexandria’s Landmark Mall, pictured here in the new Wonder Woman 1984 movie, will be turned into a hospital campus. Photograph courtesy Warner Bros.

On Tuesday, the city of Alexandria announced that the now-defunct Landmark Mall would be turned into a $1 billion Inova hospital campus. The Alexandria mall has been empty since 2017, and it’s the backdrop for a scene in the new Wonder Woman movie, much of which was shot in Washington. It was also apparently a film site for the HBO show The Plot Against America—the former Macy’s there was used as a staging area in 2019 for costumes and hair and makeup.

In addition to a new hospital, the 52-acre site will also be turned into a mixed-use development with parks and retail. Construction is slated to begin in 2023—just in time for another Wonder Woman movie.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on Christmas Day.

*Yes, I stole this joke from my colleague Andrew Beaujon. I’m sorry, Andrew.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
Promo Cover
Special Offer
Get one year of the magazine and our January issue for $18!
SIGN UP