News & Politics

Quiz: How Well Do You Remember Life Before Covid?

Tell us which of these things actually happened in 2020

Written by
| Published on
llustration by Hannah Good.

How well do you remember life before the pandemic? It was only ten months ago, after all. But in a year that felt like a decade, it’s understandable to imagine that things like the 2020 Iowa caucuses happened in a different century. This quiz is simpler: Just identify whether the following events actually happened in 2020.

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Michael Schaffer
Editor

Michael Schaffer has been editor of Washingtonian since 2014. A former editor of Washington City Paper and editorial director of The New Republic, Michael is also the author of One Nation Under Dog, a 2009 book about America’s obsession with pets. A DC native, he currently lives in Chevy Chase DC with his wife and their two daughters.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
Promo Cover
Special Offer
Get one year of the magazine and our January issue for $18!
SIGN UP