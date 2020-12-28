The 7 Most Notable Homes Sold This Month in the Washington Area—and Who Bought Them

DC

Bought by: Sara Collins, an interventional cardiologist, and Chris Jenkins, managing partner at Darker Than Blue Productions.

Listed: $2,500,000.

Sold: $2,475,000.

Days on market: 126.

Where: Chevy Chase DC.

Style: Craftsman.

Bragging points: New construction, with six bedrooms and bathrooms, a bluestone patio, and a two-car garage.

Bought by: Barry Pollack, a partner at Robbins Russell, and Rebecca Reed, a vice president at Discovery Communications.

Listed: $1,349,900.

Sold: $1,325,000.

Days on market: 6.

Where: Chevy Chase DC.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and baths, with a screened porch and fenced yard.

Bought by: Harriet Tregoning, former DC Planning director and current director of the NUMO Alliance, and Geoff Anderson, former president of Smart Growth America.

Listed: $1,050,000.

Sold: $1,141,000.

Days on market:

Where: Crestwood.

Style: Tudor.

Bragging points:Three bedrooms and two baths, with large rear and front gardens and original 1920s character.

Maryland

Bought by: Donald Moynihan and Pamela Herd, professors at Georgetown.

Listed: $1,879,000.

Sold: $1,894,000.

Days on market: 7.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and four baths, with double walk-in closets in the owner’s bedroom plus an au pair suite.

Sold by: Kevyn Orr,partner-in-charge of Jones Day’s DC office.

Listed: $1,249,000.

Sold: $1,240,000.

Days on market: 18.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Dutch Colonial.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and five baths, with Calacatta-marble kitchen countertops and a roof deck.

Virginia

Sold by: Jonelle St. John, founder of Slatethorn Consulting.

Listed: $4,425,000.

Sold: $4,300,000.

Days on market: 229.

Where: Middleburg.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: A three-bedroom, four-bath 1890 stone manor on 94 acres of fox-hunting land.

Sold by: Todd Reirden, former Washington Capitals coach.

Listed: $2,250,000.

Sold: $2,150,000.

Days on market: 19.

Where: Falls Church.

Style: Craftsman.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and eight baths, with an 800-square-foot pool and a pool deck with an outdoor kitchen.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs Courtesy of HomeVisit

This article appears in the January 2021 issue of Washingtonian.