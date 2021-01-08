9 Super Comforting Brunch Dishes to Try Around DC This Weekend

Brunch comfort food—we all need some right now. All of these items are available for takeout and/or delivery, plus some limited patio dining.

Egg sandwich: I Egg You

423 Eighth St., SE

The breakfast sandwich pop-up from the crew at Chiko Capitol Hill specializes in eggy deliciousness. We’re partial to the original: a brown butter runny egg with melty fontina cheese on griddled O’ Bakery milk bread—add candied jalapenos, please.

Bacon-egg sandwich: Heat Da Spot

3213 Georgia Ave., NW

If you’re craving a no-frills bacon, egg, and cheese it’s tough to beat the version at this Ethiopian cafe in Park View. One frill we do welcome: the homemade green “secret sauce” with garlic and jalapeno that kicks up any dish.

Bagel sandwich: Buffalo & Bergen

240 Massachusetts Ave., NE; 1309 Fifth St., NE

Best bagel in DC is a hot topic (Call Your Mother? Bullfrog?). And no, New Yorkers, “There are no good bagels is DC, wahwah” is not an answer. We’re not declaring any bests here, but here’s a killer combo if you can’t decide between your egg or lox bagel fix: Buffalo & Bergen’s bacon, egg, and cheese on a marble rye everything, plus a Lox’d and Loaded bloody Mary garnished with a mini lox bagel (and then a nap).

Chicken n’ waffles: Unconventional Diner

1207 9th St., NW

Chef David Deshaies menu reads like a list of comfort food all-stars (the egg sandwiches and pancakes are also great). But it’s hard to go wrong with crispy fried chicken atop cheddar-chive cornbread waffles with gravy. Better yet: brunch is offered daily before 4 PM.

Chicken n’ French toast: KitchenCray

4601 Presidents Dr., Lanham; 1301 H St NE

The decadence of chef James “JR” Robinson’s brunch menu is almost unbeatable. Is that a braised oxtail Benedict and mac n’ cheese with fried lobster? Yep. The best part about the fried chicken over French toast is that you don’t have to pick—and the French toast is soaked in a custard-like cream before it’s crisped.

Fried chicken sandwich: Melange

449 K St., NW

There are a lot of really, really good fried chicken sandwiches on the market these days (Roaming Rooster, Queen Mother’s…we could go on). For brunch, chef Elias Taddesse’s egg-topped version is our pick. The Ethiopian inspired sandwich comes with spicy doro wat-style fried chicken, kebe aioli, turmeric slaw, and a fried or hard egg.

Cheesy egg bread: Tabla

3227 Georgia Ave., NW

The fast-casual spinoff of Georgian restaurant Supra is a great place for a Caucasus comfort food fix. The menu centers around khinkali, Georgian soup dumplings, and khachapuri cheese breads. For brunch, try the version topped with with breakfast potatoes, grilled eggplant, and two sunny-side-up eggs.

Shrimp n’ grits: Oohhs & Aahhs

1005 U St., NW; 5933 Georgia Ave., NW

If you’re seeking comfort to-go, check out this beloved DC soul food restaurant. Excellent fried fare abounds, but it’s hard to beat a bowl of the shrimp and creamy homemade grits, which never skimps on the seafood. Ten shrimp can come grilled, fried, or best yet, blackened with Cajun spice.

Breakfast burritos: Muchas Gracias

5029 Connecticut Ave., NW

We’re pretty obsessed with the creamy black beans and garlic rice at chef Christian Irabien’s Mexican spot, so it only makes sense that the burritos—which feature both wrapped in a griddled flour tortilla—are excellent. Add fillings like chorizo, potatoes, pickled onions, crema, and scrambled egg, and you’re off to the races.

