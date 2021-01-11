News & Politics

Citing “Credible Threats,” Park Service Suspends Washington Monument Tours

Groups involved in the Capitol riot threaten to disrupt Biden's inauguration, the agency says.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Andrew Beaujon.

The National Park Service has suspended tours of the Washington Monument, citing “credible threats to visitors and park resources.” The agency says that groups who were involved in last week’s riot at the Capitol “continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021.”

The Park Service says it may order more closures of roads, parking lots, and restrooms as circumstances merit. The threats, it says, include “set up and execution of inaugural events, which occur in several park areas.”

Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

