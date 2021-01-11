Citing “Credible Threats,” Park Service Suspends Washington Monument Tours

The National Park Service has suspended tours of the Washington Monument, citing “credible threats to visitors and park resources.” The agency says that groups who were involved in last week’s riot at the Capitol “continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021.”

The Park Service says it may order more closures of roads, parking lots, and restrooms as circumstances merit. The threats, it says, include “set up and execution of inaugural events, which occur in several park areas.”