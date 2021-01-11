DC Residents Age 65 and Over Can Sign Up for a Covid Vaccine Starting at Noon Today

As of noon today, DC residents age 65 and over can go to vaccinate.dc.gov to sign up for a Covid-19 vaccination.

Vaccines will be free, and administered at one of the District’s vaccine centers. For more information on both the sign-up and vaccination process, click here.

Until today, DC was inoculating only its Phase 1a group, which includes healthcare workers, public-safety personnel, and residents of long-term-care facilities.

Other target dates for DC include: January 25, when inoculations are scheduled to open for some essential workers such as those who work in grocery stores and schools; and February 1, when DC residents with chronic medical conditions as well as other essential workers will become eligible.

