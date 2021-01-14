PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in 2020

#10

Where: 33542 Newstead Ln., Upperville

How much: $9,500,000

This 1830 estate (a.k.a. “Newstead Farm”) sits on more than 353 acres in Virginia horse country. The main house includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half-baths, a workout room, and a wine room; outside you’ll find landscaped gardens, a koi pond, and a heated swimming pool. There are also six barns, several paddocks, two guest houses, and six tenant houses on the property.

#9

Where: 9 Chevy Chase Cir., Chevy Chase

How much: $10,000,000

The Corby Mansion was originally built in 1893 for the politician Francis Newlands, and was later owned by the Mothers Bread heir William S. Corby. The home has seven bedrooms, seven baths, and three half-baths, and sits on almost two acres. Also included: a ballroom, a music room, and a swimming pool.

#8

Where: 5517 Pembroke Rd., Bethesda

How much: $11,300,000

This 20,000-square-foot mega mansion has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five half-baths, all on nearly 1.5 acres. It also includes an exercise room, two kitchens, a wine cellar, an indoor sport court, a pool house, and a heated outdoor pool.

#7

Where: 1607 28th St. NW

How much: $12,000,000

This Georgetown mansion was originally built in 1900 and was once owned by Senator Ted Kennedy. It comes with eight bedrooms, eight baths, three half-baths, six fireplaces, a catering kitchen, a wine cellar, and enough space to park 11 cars.

#6

Where: 6699 Macarthur Blvd, Bethesda

How much: $15,000,000

This brick mansion sits on almost two acres overlooking the Potomac River, and has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and three half-baths. It also comes with six fireplaces, a wine cellar, an exercise room, and a pool with river views.

#5

Where: 20854 Trappe Rd., Upperville

How much: $15,595,000

While there is a 19th century, four-bedroom, five-bathroom home on this property, the real draw is the 1,553 acres. The cattle farm includes a 14-stall barn, a pool, and multiple garages, as well as three ponds and some wetlands.

#4

Where: 1405 34th St. NW

How much: $17,250,000

This 1810 Georgetown spread has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and four half-baths. Its seller, Under Armour founder Kevin Plank, originally listed it for close to $30 million in 2018, before pulling it off the market and re-listing at a lower price. The house has a ballroom, a home gym, a whiskey cellar, and a $1 million staircase made from the same marble as the Jefferson Memorial.

#3

Where: 1617 29th St. NW

How much: $17,750,000

Historic Hollerith House, built in Georgetown in 1911, has nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three half-baths. It has four levels, along with an elevator, three fireplaces, a catering kitchen, a wine room, heated garages, and a large, landscaped backyard with a 50-foot heated pool.

#2

Where: 405 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean

How much: $24,000,000

This purchase was for a house that hasn’t yet been built. River Point consists of three parcels of land totaling three acres that overlook the Potomac River. The site comes with plans for a future English Manor-style spread, with a gatehouse, a carriage house, a tennis court, and a 24-car garage.

#1

Where: 409 Chain Bridge Rd., Arlington

How much: $45,000,000

The Falls, an estate with six bedrooms, nine baths, and six half-baths, sits on 3.2 acres next to the Potomac River. The mansion has an underground parking garage with space for 30 cars, a gate house with staff quarters, a heated infinity pool overlooking the river, a tennis court, and a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed guest house.

