There Are a LOT of Road Closures for the Inauguration

On Jan. 14, DC streets around the “Capitol Green Zone” started to close down. Now the Secret Service has announced even more closures leading up to the inauguration. Starting at 6 AM on January 16, access will be blocked off for a massive swath of streets, continuing until 6 AM on January 21.
Here is the full list of bridge and road closures:
Road closures
- Constitution Ave (23rd Street to 17th Street)
- 23rd Street (Virginia Ave to Independence Ave)
- Henry Bacon Drive
- Lincoln Memorial Circle
- 22nd Street (C St. to Constitution Ave)
- 21st Street (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave)
- 20th Street (C Street to Constitution Ave)
- 19th Street (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave)
- 18th Street (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave)
- Virginia Ave (18th Street to Constitution Ave)
- 17th Street (Constitution Ave to Independence Ave)
- Independence Ave (23rd St to 17th Street)
- Daniel French Drive
- Ohio Drive (Independence Ave to Inlet Bridge)
- West Basin Drive (Ohio Drive to Independence Ave)
- Rock Creek Parkway (Kennedy Center to Virginia Ave NW)
- I St NW from 18th St NW to 12th St NW
- K St NW from 19th St NW to 11th St NW
- Zei Alley NW from 15th St NW to 14th St NW
- H St NW from 19th St NW to 12th St NW
- H St NW from 5th St NW to 3rd St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW from 19th St to 15th St NW
- New York Ave NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW
- G St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW
- G St NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW
- G St NW from 6th St NW to 3rd St NW
- G Pl NW from 5th St NW
- F St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW
- F St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW
- E St NW from 19th St NW/E St Expy to 17th St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW/E St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW
- D St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW
- D St NW from 9th St NW to 1st St NW
- Indiana Ave NW from 7th St NW to D St NW
- Louisiana Ave NW from Constitution Ave NW to 1st St NW
- Louisiana Ave NW from D St NE to N Capitol St NW
- Massachusetts Ave NW from N Capitol St NW to 2nd St NE
- C St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW
- C St NW from 7th St NW to 1st St NW
- Virginia Ave NW from 19th St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- Constitution Ave NW from 19th St NW to Louisiana Ave NW
- Madison Dr NW from 15th St SW to 3rd St SW
- Jefferson Dr SW from 15th St SW to 4th St SW
- Independence Ave SW from 17th St NW to Washington Ave SW
- Ohio Drive SW from Inlet Bridge to Independence Ave SW
- Independence Ave SE from 1st SE to 2nd St SE
- Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to D St SW
- C St SW from 14th St SW to 12th St SW
- D St SW from 14th St NW to 12th St NW
- D St SW from Washington Ave SW to 1st St SE
- 19th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 18th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 17th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 16th St NW from K St NW to H St NW
- 15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 15th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 14th St NW from K St NW to D St SW
- 13 ½ St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 13th St NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 13th St NW from Madison Dr NW to Jefferson Dr SW
- 12th St NW from K St NW to D St SW
- 11th St NW from F St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 10th St NW from F St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 9th St NW from F St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 8th St NW from F St to D St NW
- 7th St NW from F St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 6th St NW from G St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 5th St NW from H St to D St NW
- 4th St NW from H St NW to D St NW
- 4th St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Independence Ave SW
- 3rd St NW/Massachusetts Ave NW from H St NW to Madison Dr NW
- 2nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 1st St NW from D St NW to Louisiana Ave NW
Bridge closures
- Memorial Bridge
- 14th Street Bridge HOV (North and South)
Tunnel closures
- 3rd Street Tunnel
- 9th Street Tunnel
- 12th Street Tunnel
- E Street Tunnel
Roads that are restricted to businesses and residents
- Washington Circle from K St NW to 20th St NW
- L St NW from 20th St NW to 11th St NW
- K St NW from Washington Cir NW to 19th St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW from Washington Cir NW to 19th St NW
- I St NW from 23rd St NW to 20th St NW
- I St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 19th St NW
- I St NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW
- H St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW
- H St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 18th St NW
- New York Ave NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW
- H St NW from 12th St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW
- Massachusetts Ave NW from H St NW to 2nd St NW
- G St NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- G St NW from 12th St NW to 7th St NW
- G St NW from 3rd St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW
- G Pl NW from 10th St NW to 9th St NW
- F St NW from 23rd St NW 19th St NW
- F St NW from 3rd St NW to N Capitol St NW
- E St NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- E St Expy from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- E St NW from 3rd St NW to E St NE/Massachusetts Ave NW
- D St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- Virginia Ave NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- Virginia Ave NW to E St NW
- C St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- Constitution Ave NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- Henry Bacon Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Constitution Ave NW
- Daniel French Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Independence Ave NW
- Home Front Dr from 17th St NW to Independence Ave SW
- Independence Ave. SW/Kutz Bridge from 23rd St NW to 15th St SW
- C St SW from 9th St SW to 7th St SW
- Maryland Ave SW from 7th St SW to 6th St SW
- C St SW from 12 St SW to 2nd St SW
- D St SW from 12th St SW to Virginia Ave SW
- Virginia Ave SW from 7th St SW to 4th St SW
- D St SW from 4th St SW to 2nd St SW
- E St SW from 7th St SW to North Carolina Ave SE
- North Carolina Ave SE from E St SE to 1st St SE
- School St SW from 6th St SW to 4th St SW
- Frontage Rd SW from 7th St SW to Tunnel, including northbound and southbound routes to D St SW and 12th St Expressway
- Maine Ave SW from 12th St SW to Independence Ave SW
- Maine Ave SW from 12th St SW to Kutz Bridge
- Washington Cir NW from K St NW to 23rd St NW
- 23rd St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW
- Lincoln Memorial Circle NW between 23rd St NW and Independence Ave NW
- 22nd St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- 22nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 21st St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 20th St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- 20th St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 19th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 18th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 17th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
- 15th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
- 15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW from L St NW to K St NW
- Raoul Wallenberg Pl SW from Independence Ave SW to Maine Ave SW
- 16th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 14th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 14th St SW from D St SW to Maine Ave SW
- 13th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 12th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 12th St SW from D St SW to Maine Ave SW/395
- 11th St NW from L St NW to F St NW
- 10th St NW from H St NW to F St NW
- L’Enfant Plaza SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW, including around US Postal Service and L’Enfant Plaza
- 9th St NW from H St NW to F St NW
- 9th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 8th St NW from H St NW to G St NW
- 7th St NW from H St NW to F St NW
- 7th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 6th St NW from H St NW to G St NW
- 6th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 4th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 3rd St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 2nd St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to D St NW
- 2nd St SW from Washington Ave SW to E St SW
- 1st St NW from New Jersey Ave NW to D St NW
- New Jersey Ave NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to Dt St NE
- Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to S Capitol St SE
- N Capitol St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to E St NE
- S Capitol St SE from D St SE to E St SE
- 1st St SE from D St SE to North Carolina Ave SE
- New Jersey Ave SE from D St SW to E St SW