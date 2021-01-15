There Are a LOT of Road Closures for the Inauguration

On Jan. 14, DC streets around the “Capitol Green Zone” started to close down. Now the Secret Service has announced even more closures leading up to the inauguration. Starting at 6 AM on January 16, access will be blocked off for a massive swath of streets, continuing until 6 AM on January 21.

Here is the full list of bridge and road closures:

Road closures

Constitution Ave (23 rd Street to 17 th Street)

Street to 17 Street) 23 rd Street (Virginia Ave to Independence Ave)

Street (Virginia Ave to Independence Ave) Henry Bacon Drive

Lincoln Memorial Circle

22 nd Street (C St. to Constitution Ave)

Street (C St. to Constitution Ave) 21 st Street (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave)

Street (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) 20 th Street (C Street to Constitution Ave)

Street (C Street to Constitution Ave) 19 th Street (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave)

Street (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) 18 th Street (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave)

Street (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) Virginia Ave (18 th Street to Constitution Ave)

Street to Constitution Ave) 17 th Street (Constitution Ave to Independence Ave)

Street (Constitution Ave to Independence Ave) Independence Ave (23 rd St to 17 th Street)

St to 17 Street) Daniel French Drive

Ohio Drive (Independence Ave to Inlet Bridge)

West Basin Drive (Ohio Drive to Independence Ave)

Rock Creek Parkway (Kennedy Center to Virginia Ave NW)

I St NW from 18 th St NW to 12 th St NW

St NW to 12 St NW K St NW from 19 th St NW to 11 th St NW

St NW to 11 St NW Zei Alley NW from 15 th St NW to 14 th St NW

St NW to 14 St NW H St NW from 19 th St NW to 12 th St NW

St NW to 12 St NW H St NW from 5 th St NW to 3 rd St NW

St NW to 3 St NW Pennsylvania Ave NW from 19 th St to 15 th St NW

St to 15 St NW New York Ave NW from 15 th St NW to 12 th St NW

St NW to 12 St NW G St NW from 19 th St NW to 17 th St NW

St NW to 17 St NW G St NW from 15 th St NW to 12 th St NW

St NW to 12 St NW G St NW from 6 th St NW to 3 rd St NW

St NW to 3 St NW G Pl NW from 5 th St NW

St NW F St NW from 19 th St NW to 17 th St NW

St NW to 17 St NW F St NW from 15 th St NW to 3 rd St NW

St NW to 3 St NW E St NW from 19 th St NW/E St Expy to 17 th St NW

St NW/E St Expy to 17 St NW Pennsylvania Ave NW/E St NW from 15 th St NW to 3 rd St NW

St NW to 3 St NW Pennsylvania Ave NW from 15 th St NW to 3 rd St NW

St NW to 3 St NW D St NW from 18 th St NW to 17 th St NW

St NW to 17 St NW D St NW from 9 th St NW to 1 st St NW

St NW to 1 St NW Indiana Ave NW from 7 th St NW to D St NW

St NW to D St NW Louisiana Ave NW from Constitution Ave NW to 1 st St NW

St NW Louisiana Ave NW from D St NE to N Capitol St NW

Massachusetts Ave NW from N Capitol St NW to 2 nd St NE

St NE C St NW from 19 th St NW to 17 th St NW

St NW to 17 St NW C St NW from 7 th St NW to 1 st St NW

St NW to 1 St NW Virginia Ave NW from 19 th St NW to Constitution Ave NW

St NW to Constitution Ave NW Constitution Ave NW from 19 th St NW to Louisiana Ave NW

St NW to Louisiana Ave NW Madison Dr NW from 15 th St SW to 3 rd St SW

St SW to 3 St SW Jefferson Dr SW from 15 th St SW to 4 th St SW

St SW to 4 St SW Independence Ave SW from 17 th St NW to Washington Ave SW

St NW to Washington Ave SW Ohio Drive SW from Inlet Bridge to Independence Ave SW

Independence Ave SE from 1 st SE to 2 nd St SE

SE to 2 St SE Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to D St SW

C St SW from 14 th St SW to 12 th St SW

St SW to 12 St SW D St SW from 14 th St NW to 12 th St NW

St NW to 12 St NW D St SW from Washington Ave SW to 1 st St SE

St SE 19 th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW

St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW 18 th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW

St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW 17 th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW

St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW 17 th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW 16 th St NW from K St NW to H St NW

St NW from K St NW to H St NW 15 th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW 15 th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW

St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW 14 th St NW from K St NW to D St SW

St NW from K St NW to D St SW 13 ½ St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW

13 th St NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

St NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW 13 th St NW from Madison Dr NW to Jefferson Dr SW

St NW from Madison Dr NW to Jefferson Dr SW 12 th St NW from K St NW to D St SW

St NW from K St NW to D St SW 11 th St NW from F St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

St NW from F St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW 10 th St NW from F St NW to Constitution Ave NW

St NW from F St NW to Constitution Ave NW 9 th St NW from F St NW to Independence Ave SW

St NW from F St NW to Independence Ave SW 8 th St NW from F St to D St NW

St NW from F St to D St NW 7 th St NW from F St NW to Independence Ave SW

St NW from F St NW to Independence Ave SW 6 th St NW from G St NW to Constitution Ave NW

St NW from G St NW to Constitution Ave NW 5 th St NW from H St to D St NW

St NW from H St to D St NW 4 th St NW from H St NW to D St NW

St NW from H St NW to D St NW 4 th St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Independence Ave SW

St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Independence Ave SW 3 rd St NW/Massachusetts Ave NW from H St NW to Madison Dr NW

St NW/Massachusetts Ave NW from H St NW to Madison Dr NW 2 nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW 1st St NW from D St NW to Louisiana Ave NW

Bridge closures

Memorial Bridge

14th Street Bridge HOV (North and South)

Tunnel closures

3 rd Street Tunnel

Street Tunnel 9 th Street Tunnel

Street Tunnel 12 th Street Tunnel

Street Tunnel E Street Tunnel

Roads that are restricted to businesses and residents

Washington Circle from K St NW to 20 th St NW

St NW L St NW from 20 th St NW to 11 th St NW

St NW to 11 St NW K St NW from Washington Cir NW to 19 th St NW

St NW Pennsylvania Ave NW from Washington Cir NW to 19 th St NW

St NW I St NW from 23 rd St NW to 20 th St NW

St NW to 20 St NW I St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 19 th St NW

St NW I St NW from 12 th St NW to 11 th St NW

St NW to 11 St NW H St NW from 23 rd St NW to 18 th St NW

St NW to 18 St NW H St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 18 th St NW

St NW New York Ave NW from 12 th St NW to 11 th St NW

St NW to 11 St NW H St NW from 12 th St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW

St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW Massachusetts Ave NW from H St NW to 2 nd St NW

St NW G St NW from 23 rd St NW to 19 th St NW

St NW to 19 St NW G St NW from 12 th St NW to 7 th St NW

St NW to 7 St NW G St NW from 3 rd St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW

St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW G Pl NW from 10 th St NW to 9 th St NW

St NW to 9 St NW F St NW from 23 rd St NW 19 th St NW

St NW 19 St NW F St NW from 3 rd St NW to N Capitol St NW

St NW to N Capitol St NW E St NW from 23 rd St NW to 19 th St NW

St NW to 19 St NW E St Expy from 23 rd St NW to 19 th St NW

St NW to 19 St NW E St NW from 3 rd St NW to E St NE/Massachusetts Ave NW

St NW to E St NE/Massachusetts Ave NW D St NW from 23 rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW

St NW to Virginia Ave NW Virginia Ave NW from 23 rd St NW to 19 th St NW

St NW to 19 St NW Virginia Ave NW to E St NW

C St NW from 23 rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW

St NW to Virginia Ave NW Constitution Ave NW from 23 rd St NW to 19 th St NW

St NW to 19 St NW Henry Bacon Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Constitution Ave NW

Daniel French Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Independence Ave NW

Home Front Dr from 17 th St NW to Independence Ave SW

St NW to Independence Ave SW Independence Ave. SW/Kutz Bridge from 23 rd St NW to 15 th St SW

St NW to 15 St SW C St SW from 9 th St SW to 7 th St SW

St SW to 7 St SW Maryland Ave SW from 7 th St SW to 6 th St SW

St SW to 6 St SW C St SW from 12 St SW to 2 nd St SW

St SW D St SW from 12 th St SW to Virginia Ave SW

St SW to Virginia Ave SW Virginia Ave SW from 7 th St SW to 4 th St SW

St SW to 4 St SW D St SW from 4 th St SW to 2 nd St SW

St SW to 2 St SW E St SW from 7 th St SW to North Carolina Ave SE

St SW to North Carolina Ave SE North Carolina Ave SE from E St SE to 1 st St SE

St SE School St SW from 6 th St SW to 4 th St SW

St SW to 4 St SW Frontage Rd SW from 7th St SW to Tunnel, including northbound and southbound routes to D St SW and 12 th St Expressway

St Expressway Maine Ave SW from 12 th St SW to Independence Ave SW

St SW to Independence Ave SW Maine Ave SW from 12 th St SW to Kutz Bridge

St SW to Kutz Bridge Washington Cir NW from K St NW to 23 rd St NW

St NW 23 rd St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW

St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW Lincoln Memorial Circle NW between 23 rd St NW and Independence Ave NW

St NW and Independence Ave NW 22 nd St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW

St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW 22 nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW 21 st St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW

St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW 20 th St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW

St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW 20 th St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW 19 th St NW from L St NW to K St NW

St NW from L St NW to K St NW 18 th St NW from L St NW to K St NW

St NW from L St NW to K St NW 17 th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW from L St NW to K St NW

St NW/Connecticut Ave NW from L St NW to K St NW 17 th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

St NW from K St NW to I St NW 15 th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

St NW from K St NW to I St NW 15 th St NW/Vermont Ave NW from L St NW to K St NW

St NW/Vermont Ave NW from L St NW to K St NW Raoul Wallenberg Pl SW from Independence Ave SW to Maine Ave SW

16 th St NW from L St NW to K St NW

St NW from L St NW to K St NW 14 th St NW from L St NW to K St NW

St NW from L St NW to K St NW 14 th St SW from D St SW to Maine Ave SW

St SW from D St SW to Maine Ave SW 13 th St NW from L St NW to K St NW

St NW from L St NW to K St NW 12 th St NW from L St NW to K St NW

St NW from L St NW to K St NW 12 th St SW from D St SW to Maine Ave SW/395

St SW from D St SW to Maine Ave SW/395 11 th St NW from L St NW to F St NW

St NW from L St NW to F St NW 10 th St NW from H St NW to F St NW

St NW from H St NW to F St NW L’Enfant Plaza SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW, including around US Postal Service and L’Enfant Plaza

9 th St NW from H St NW to F St NW

St NW from H St NW to F St NW 9 th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW 8 th St NW from H St NW to G St NW

St NW from H St NW to G St NW 7 th St NW from H St NW to F St NW

St NW from H St NW to F St NW 7 th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW 6 th St NW from H St NW to G St NW

St NW from H St NW to G St NW 6 th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW 4 th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW 3 rd St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW 2 nd St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to D St NW

St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to D St NW 2 nd St SW from Washington Ave SW to E St SW

St SW from Washington Ave SW to E St SW 1 st St NW from New Jersey Ave NW to D St NW

St NW from New Jersey Ave NW to D St NW New Jersey Ave NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to Dt St NE

Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to S Capitol St SE

N Capitol St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to E St NE

S Capitol St SE from D St SE to E St SE

1 st St SE from D St SE to North Carolina Ave SE

St SE from D St SE to North Carolina Ave SE New Jersey Ave SE from D St SW to E St SW

