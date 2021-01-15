Where to Find Brunch on MLK Day Around DC

Ambar Clarendon

2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Diners can book little glass outdoor garden houses for the restaurant’s all-you-can-eat Balkan brunch ($35 per person) with 25 cent cocktails. Look for an array of dips and spreads, salads, egg dishes, homemade pastries, and sandwiches. There’s also limited indoor seating and takeout.

Busboys and Poets

Multiple area locations

All seven locations around DC are open with heated patio dining as well as takeout and delivery. Brunch runs until 3 PM on Monday with a large mix of breakfast items, vegetarian options, sandwiches, burgers, and more.

Brasserie Liberté

3251 Prospect St., NW

The Georgetown brasserie is open for patio brunch and takeout on Monday. Chef Matthew Cockrell’s menu covers the French-American bistro classics: smoked salmon bennies, brioche French toast, and steak with eggs. Mimosa kits ($45) can be upgraded with Veuve ($75).

Commissary

1443 P St., NW

Grab a brunch partner and head to the streetery outside this Logan Circle diner, where you’ll find a vast breakfast menu that includes egg sandwiches, omelets, French toast, pancakes, and a bloody bar. There’s also a “breakfast club to-go” menu.

Winter Wonderland at HalfSmoke

651 Florida Ave., NW

Owner Andre McCain recently debuted a big “winter wonderland” pop-up outside his Shaw restaurant with socially distanced seating for 100 guests. The patio is set with 12 heated and ventilated igloos for two-to-six, which can be reserved for the his breakfast and brunch pop-up. It stars decadent dishes like apple pie pancakes and loaded bloodies, and you can also grab breakfast sandwiches from Butter Me Up.

Founding Farmers, Farmers Fishers Bakers, and Farmers and Distillers

Multiple area locations in DC, MD, and VA

The homegrown American restaurants offer a Brunch at Home menu with comfort fare for you and others. Ten percent of each purchase feeds those in need through existing partnerships with non-profits in each location’s region, including Manna Food Center in Montgomery County and Cornerstones in Northern Virginia.

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St., NW

The Logan Circle brasserie is open for Monday lunch and (better chances at a table) its midday menu. Prepare to wait for one of the pretty “streetside chateaus” if you don’t have a reservation—or better yet, just order takeout or delivery.

