There Were A Lot of Fashion Moments At Today’s Inauguration

From Michelle Obama’s monochrome suit to Garth Brooks’s ironed jeans.

Via @TheRickyDavila on Twitter

The inauguration served up a lot today. It shattered glass ceilings, renewed calls for unity and hope, and unleashed a whole lot of fashion—both the show-stopping kind (ehem, Michelle Obama), or the “huh, well that’s definitely a look” variety. Let’s take a little peek through some of the more memorable looks.

Michelle. Effing. Obama.  

Our Slack channel blew up when the Obamas descended down the stairs. Michelle Obama, in her stunning red/purplish coat-and-pant ensemble (reportedly by Sergio Hudson), was a vision we won’t soon forget.

All the Monochrome

Monochrome color—and colorful coats—had a major moment, and Madam Vice President Kamala Harris led the way, trading her Chucks for a set of matching pumps.

Color Coordination

First Lady Jill Biden has always been chic, but this time her well-coordinated masks are what caught our attention. Last night, at the Reflecting Pool for a memorial service for Covid-19 victims, she paired a purple Jonathan Cohen coat with a mask patterned in purple hearts. Today, she matched her mask to her blue Markarian coat and gloves.

Lady Gaga’s Peace Princess Gown

Lady Gaga is not one to shy away from a fashion statement, and this one gave us a couple of different feels: “royalty,” The Hunger Games, and Evita were all tossed out among the chatter. The brooch  is a dove with an olive branch. “May we all make peace with each other,” Gaga tweeted.

Amanda Gorman’s Red Headband

Who else watched video of Amanda Gorman’s performance on repeat? The 22-year-old (we’ll say that again: TWENTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD) poet’s reading of “The Hill We Climb” commanded the stage, and her oversized red headband took off on Twitter (it was described as “otherworldly” and “regal.”). And that yellow suit, too…

Ella Emhoff’s Beaded Coat

The second daughter’s bejeweled coat and white collar instantly had us talking fashion icon. We had wondered if the Parsons School of Design student might wear something of her own, but nope—the coat is Miu Miu.

Ashley Biden’s Boots

It doesn’t surprise us that the first daughter’s outfit would show off a little of her personal style—Biden has dabbled in fashion herself. Her black coat was conservative, which made her tan lace-up boots stand out all the more. 

 

Bernie Sanders’s Mittens

The internet freaked out over Bernie Sanders’ mittens, and a meme was born. It turns out, reports Mimi Montgomery, they were “made by a Vermont schoolteacher, who fashioned them out of recycled sweaters and plastic bottles.”

Garth Brooks’s Country Get-Up

Oh, Garth your (ironed!) blue jeans/black jacket/big belt buckle combo was somehow both unexpected and…exactly as expected. 

J. Lo’s White Chanel Pantsuit

Jennifer Lopez has been rocking memorable looks for years. Today, she jumped on the monochromatic/statement coat trend with this all-white Chanel ensemble, featuring a little founding-father-cravat-flair.

 

Janet Yellen’s Arctic-Ready Gear

Well, there is something to be said about staying warm and cozy.

Baby Beau Biden’s Plaid Coat and Bonnet

Hunter Biden’s eight and a half month old son showed up in a tiny plaid coat and navy bonnet. We think we spotted a dapper final touch: a silver rattle.

Amara and Leela Ajagu’s Supercool Jackets

Kid combat boots! Matching furry jackets! The daughters of Kamala Harris’s niece Meena Harris killed it.

*Correction: An early version of this post said that Beau Biden was eight and a half years old, not eight and a half months old; the writer—who was simultaneously running a playdoh bakeshop with her four year old—regrets the error.

