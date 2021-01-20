There Were A Lot of Fashion Moments At Today’s Inauguration

The inauguration served up a lot today. It shattered glass ceilings, renewed calls for unity and hope, and unleashed a whole lot of fashion—both the show-stopping kind (ehem, Michelle Obama), or the “huh, well that’s definitely a look” variety. Let’s take a little peek through some of the more memorable looks.

Michelle. Effing. Obama.

Our Slack channel blew up when the Obamas descended down the stairs. Michelle Obama, in her stunning red/purplish coat-and-pant ensemble (reportedly by Sergio Hudson), was a vision we won’t soon forget.

Can we talk about Michelle Obama and President Obama looking fly as hell today? Omg. pic.twitter.com/r8hzP9SifS — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 20, 2021

All the Monochrome

Monochrome color—and colorful coats—had a major moment, and Madam Vice President Kamala Harris led the way, trading her Chucks for a set of matching pumps.

Breaking News: Kamala Harris became the first woman — and the first woman of color — sworn in as vice president of the United States. https://t.co/tO2Vbn92S7 pic.twitter.com/qjvP31HMSr — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 20, 2021

Color Coordination

First Lady Jill Biden has always been chic, but this time her well-coordinated masks are what caught our attention. Last night, at the Reflecting Pool for a memorial service for Covid-19 victims, she paired a purple Jonathan Cohen coat with a mask patterned in purple hearts. Today, she matched her mask to her blue Markarian coat and gloves.

Dr. Jill Biden ain’t come to play. She’s wearing Markarian. pic.twitter.com/DQ0i0nNI82 — Stimmy Lovato (@MikeishaDache) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga’s Peace Princess Gown

Lady Gaga is not one to shy away from a fashion statement, and this one gave us a couple of different feels: “royalty,” The Hunger Games, and Evita were all tossed out among the chatter. The brooch is a dove with an olive branch. “May we all make peace with each other,” Gaga tweeted.

Lady Gaga wearing Schiaparelli haute couture … pic.twitter.com/i4WOAAidrK — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 20, 2021

Amanda Gorman’s Red Headband

Who else watched video of Amanda Gorman’s performance on repeat? The 22-year-old (we’ll say that again: TWENTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD) poet’s reading of “The Hill We Climb” commanded the stage, and her oversized red headband took off on Twitter (it was described as “otherworldly” and “regal.”). And that yellow suit, too…

I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering—and so am I. pic.twitter.com/I5HLE0qbPs — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 20, 2021

Ella Emhoff’s Beaded Coat

The second daughter’s bejeweled coat and white collar instantly had us talking fashion icon. We had wondered if the Parsons School of Design student might wear something of her own, but nope—the coat is Miu Miu.

Ashley Biden’s Boots

It doesn’t surprise us that the first daughter’s outfit would show off a little of her personal style—Biden has dabbled in fashion herself. Her black coat was conservative, which made her tan lace-up boots stand out all the more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AP (@apnews)

Bernie Sanders’s Mittens

The internet freaked out over Bernie Sanders’ mittens, and a meme was born. It turns out, reports Mimi Montgomery, they were “made by a Vermont schoolteacher, who fashioned them out of recycled sweaters and plastic bottles.”

i need this picture to become the new "i would prefer not to" stand in pic.twitter.com/IsUATStFz8 — rachel syme (@rachsyme) January 20, 2021

Garth Brooks’s Country Get-Up

Oh, Garth your (ironed!) blue jeans/black jacket/big belt buckle combo was somehow both unexpected and…exactly as expected.

True to his roots, #garthbrooks showed up in boots… to a black-tie affair. pic.twitter.com/axRiveIUeq — Damien Lodes (@OKCWXMan) January 20, 2021

J. Lo’s White Chanel Pantsuit

Jennifer Lopez has been rocking memorable looks for years. Today, she jumped on the monochromatic/statement coat trend with this all-white Chanel ensemble, featuring a little founding-father-cravat-flair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)



Janet Yellen’s Arctic-Ready Gear

Well, there is something to be said about staying warm and cozy.

everyone is talking about Michelle Obama but turns out my fashion icon is Janet Yellen pic.twitter.com/10snrjcDpS — Adrienne Porter Felt (@__apf__) January 20, 2021

Baby Beau Biden’s Plaid Coat and Bonnet

Hunter Biden’s eight and a half month old son showed up in a tiny plaid coat and navy bonnet. We think we spotted a dapper final touch: a silver rattle.

If we're talking Inaugural fashion, this guy gets my vote #BabyBiden pic.twitter.com/KoPkfeTqxS — Athena 🇨🇦 (@tinsbabe) January 20, 2021

Amara and Leela Ajagu’s Supercool Jackets

Kid combat boots! Matching furry jackets! The daughters of Kamala Harris’s niece Meena Harris killed it.

Special coats to look just like Auntie’s. pic.twitter.com/3WHaysbj4A — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 20, 2021

*Correction: An early version of this post said that Beau Biden was eight and a half years old, not eight and a half months old; the writer—who was simultaneously running a playdoh bakeshop with her four year old—regrets the error.

