5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Pick up a CSA box from Matt Baker’s casual cafe Baker’s Daughter (1402 Okie St., NE) on Thursday, January 21, and then tune into a virtual cooking class with the chef on Saturday, January 23. Learn how to turn the $65 box’s ingredients into a three-course dinner of beet-and-goat-cheese salad, duck confit, and coconut crème brûlée.

Michael Rafidi’s all-day cafe Yellow (1346 Fourth St., SE) is teaming up with Bark Barbecue for a pita- sandwich pop-up on Sunday, January 24 from 10 AM to 2 PM. Choose between a brisket sandwich with crispy harissa onions or a pita stuffed with lamb shoulder and potato shawarma.

Zumo , the juice bar at food hall La Cosecha (1280 Fourth St., NE) is collaborating with no-ABV spirit maker Seedlip for an al fresco yoga class on Sunday, January 24 at 11 AM or 1 PM. The $15 ticket includes access to the class, a Seedlip drink, and post-flow treats from Zumo.

Sunday Night Football calls for a game day spread. So, Caribbean spot Bammy’s (301 Water St., SE) is offering a playoff package for four on Sunday, January 24. The $100 carryout kit features tailgate-friendly fare like jerk chicken wings and pork belly, macaroni pie, and island-inspired condiments.

Centrolina/Piccolina (974 Palmer Aly., NW)—Amy Brandwein’s CityCenterDC Italian spots—are crafting $125 post-inauguration baskets in homage to the new president and vice president. They’re available starting on Sunday, January 24. In the Biden-inspired basket, you’ll find spaghetti pomodoro and chicken parm’, while Harris’s basket features an array of her Centrolina favorites—she has dined at the restaurant with Madeleine Albright—including branzino and wood-roasted vegetables. The specials serve two, and run until January 31 for pick-up and delivery.

Yes, DC Winter Restaurant Week is still happening. The event kicks off on Monday, January 25 with two weeks of prix fixe promos available until February 7. Deals range from multi-course dinner menus ($35 to $55 per person), family style packages ($60 to $100 for two and $130 to $210 for four), and brunch/lunch specials ($22 per person).

Culinarily inclined kids can get their hands messy at Sticky Fingers’ (1370 Park Rd., NW) weekly baking class, which has an emphasis on plant-based pastries. On Tuesday, January 26 from 4 PM to 6 PM, chef Doron Petersan will teach students how to make savory strombolis. Pricing varies by course selection.

