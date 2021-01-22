News & Politics  |  Things to Do

DC’s International Spy Museum Will Reopen This Weekend

For now, the museum will operate on a modified schedule.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph courtesy of the International Spy Museum.
Photograph courtesy of the International Spy Museum.

DC’s International Spy Museum will reopen on January 23, a day after select Phase Two activities are allowed to resume. The museum will temporarily institute a new schedule, welcoming visitors only from Friday to Sunday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser originally mandated that Phase Two activities like museums and indoor dining pause operations from December 23 to January 15. However, in light of continued risks posed by the pandemic, plus newly heightened security concerns, the order was extended until January 22.

Tickets to the Spy Museum must be purchased in advance. In accordance with DC rules, no more than 250 people will be allowed on each floor. The Spy Museum plans to return to a daily schedule on March 1.

Don’t Miss DC’s Best Events: Get Our Things to Do Newsletter

Arts, culture, and things to do in DC.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day