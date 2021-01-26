Shopping

Tens of Thousands of People Are Waiting to Get Into Tuckernuck’s Online Sample Sale

If you're hoping to shop the Georgetown boutique's famous annual sale, plan on staring at your computer all day.

The trendy Georgetown boutique Tuckernuck puts on an off-site sample sale every year in late January or early February. Tuckernuck would quietly inform loyal customers of the pop-up event through an Evite or Facebook group, then watch as shoppers from all over the region descend on Chevy Chase, or wherever the sale was held, to snag these steal-worthy deals. We’re talking about $300 Barbour jackets priced down to $100. The sale is that good.

This year, like everything else since the pandemic, things are different. Tuckernuck has moved the two-day event online for the first time. Naturally, this is causing lots of people to go bonkers. Instead of 20 or so people lining up outside of the former Ralph Lauren storefront in Chevy Chase, people from all over the US are waiting to get in virtually, causing a line of tens of thousands of people.

Naturally, Twitter has blown up with users talking about the virtual shopping event. Many users saying that they had signed up early to get into the sample sale only to find out that they’d be stuck waiting for hours. So, of course, we took a dive into Twitter to see what everyone else is saying. One user writes:

Another glitch appears to be the lack of imagery on the site:

Also, with an influx of online traffic can only mean the site is bound to crash or display a 504 error.

A few shoppers, sadly, were in checkout when misfortune struck. Luckily, they’ve started to help one another.

Despite all the hiccups, it appears Tuckernuck fans are still hopeful about snagging some deals. Also, we hear a morning mimosa pairs well.

We tried calling Tuckernuck to see if it could weigh in on the online madness, but it seems its staff has its hands full right now. We’ll try again when things calm down a bit.

