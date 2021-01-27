How the Tech Sector is Upskilling the Workforce
As the world continues to feel the reverberating effects of COVID-19 on all aspects of life, the US labor market is experiencing a volatility like never before. As globalization and automation have reduced the number of manufacturing jobs available, the tech sector is contending with a lack of skilled workers to take on the myriad of responsibilities that are increasingly running the world. Our panel of esteemed speakers will look at the following questions & more:
– What investments must be made by the government and tech industry to ensure that training is accessible and available?
– What processes should be in place to ensure that wider group of applicants are approached?
– How can some of the new innovations in technology that have developed since the pandemic started help to propel these initiatives forward?
Our speakers include:
• Senator Mark Warner, VA
• Elizabeth Lindsey, Chief Executive Officer, Byte Back
• Kim Majerus, Leader, Education, State and Local Government, Amazon Web Services
• Sonu Singh, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, 1901 Group, a Leidos Company
Thank you to Amazon Web Services for supporting this event!
