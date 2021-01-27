News & Politics

Rejoice! There Is Going to Be a Free Livestream of the Giant Panda Cub Today.

Because Wednesday afternoons are better with baby pandas.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph courtesy of Smithsonian's National Zoo.
Photograph courtesy of Smithsonian's National Zoo.

If you’re looking to decompress after the first Wednesday in 2021 that likely won’t hold historic implications, may we suggest tuning into the giant panda cub feed this afternoon?

Our five-month-old panda prince Xiao Qi Ji will be going live from the National Zoo today. The free livestream will last 15 minutes, and will be a combination of IRL footage and pre-recorded segments where the panda crew takes viewers behind the scenes.

What will the furry local celeb be up to on-screen? Well, DC’s favorite chonky boi has lots of favorite pastimes, including munching on sweet potatoes and bamboo, playing with his red ball, and chilling with his mom Mei Xiang. And after his livestream today, perhaps we can add “being a panda influencer” to that list.

Xiao Qi Ji’s free livestream will run from 1 to 1:15 PM. And if you can’t get enough, you can always tune into the zoo’s Giant Panda Cam.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day