While cats are generally easygoing, requiring food, water, and cuddles (on their own time, of course), they, like their human counterparts, also benefit from the many benefits of CBD. Cats go through different stages in their development and may sometimes exhibit signs of stress-related anxiety. This can show up as hyperactivity, excessive self-grooming, loss of appetite, and even destruction of household furniture and other items.These behavioral changes can sprout as a result of changes in the home (like a recent move, new roommates, or even a new baby or pet). CBD can help regulate your pet’s mood and create a calmer disposition, despite environmental changes. This allows your kitty to enjoy a harmonious shift as changes happen around her and will prevent her from exhibiting worse behaviors, as seen with excessive grooming, which can damage her skin and coat.

It’s important to note, CBD is used for much more than just enhancing mood. It has the potential to boost immune support, provide relief from chronic pain, assist with joint mobility, and provide anti-inflammatory support. Plenty of anecdotal evidence demonstrates that cats benefit from CBD when regularly provided with the right dose. While there are pharmaceuticals which aid in cat health support, often they cause several negative side effects, which in turn, leads pet parents on a well-intentioned search for natural support. If that’s you, you’ve come to the right place. We have compiled a list of the top CBD brands for cats to help you make a well-informed CBD oil buying decision.

Top 3 Summary

HonestPaws – #1 Pet CBD Brand in US Nuleaf Naturals – Very Potent Products cbdMD – Runner-Up

CBD for Cats: How Did We Compile This List?

We created this list based on four main factors to ensure we provide an accurate and objective analysis. Our only desire is to provide an unbiased breakdown of our top three recommendations.

Quality Ingredients

We look at the ingredient list to ensure CBD products are clear of low-quality and artificial fillers. Unfortunately, some CBD brands include ingredients which may be harmful to pets, so we consider this a high-priority factor when reviewing CBD oils for cats.

Third-Party Lab Testing

A reputable CBD brand always offers transparency, listing their lab results or clearly directing customers to third-party test outcomes. Independent testing ensures CBD claims are confirmed, which provides you, as a consumer, the peace of mind you need when purchasing a product for your four-legged rascal.

Product Description, Including Potency

We look at the type of extract, ensuring it falls under one of three categories: full spectrum, broad spectrum, or isolate. We also confirm the potency in milligrams is clearly listed on the product, so customers can provide accurate dosages for their fur babies.

Customer Reviews

Unbiased reviews provide information on the ordering process, shipping speed, and product efficacy. While the products themselves are of high importance, we also consider the customer experience, as this provides a well-rounded view of how well the brand functions.

Best CBD Oil for Cats – Our Breakdown

1. HonestPaws – #1 Pet CBD Brand in US

Pros:

“2020 Industry Recognition Award” from Pet Business

NASC seal – Incredibly strict quality standards have been met

Certificate of analysis – third party tested

Human grade, USDA organic, vegan, non-GMO and gluten free

Very palatable

Made in the US

Cons:

Occasional low stock due to high demand

Honest Paws CBD products are full spectrum, lab tested, and 100% organic. They keep their products free from herbicides and pesticides, as these carry the potential to cause harm in your beloved kitty’s body. Honest Paws operates with the understanding that your cat is not just a pet, but a loving member of your family and they support you in being able to provide relief and improved health for your fluffy cuddle buddy.

The founder of Honest Paws recognized the powerful benefits of CBD when her own floof, who she adorably calls “Baby Rose,” struggled with an incapacitating condition. Although her veterinarian provided a prescription, it wasn’t guaranteed to work and had multiple unfavorable side effects. Instead, she sought a natural remedy and was floored by the results. It was this experience that led her to provide other pet parents with organic CBD that’s guaranteed soy-free and non-GMO, so they can keep their kitties healthy and purring with contentment.

Product Summary

Honest Paws’ CBD oil for cats contains several wellness terpenes to support your kitty’s overall health, including:

Linalool to assist with the management of regular, day to day stressors.

Limonene to encourage a relaxed state.

Beta Pinene to assist in the fight against free radicals.

Eucalyptol to provide support for the immune system.

Humulene to promote health throughout your kitty’s life.

Camphene to provide relief from occasional discomfort and keep your cat relaxed.

Beta Caryophyllene to support a healthy inflammatory response.

Myrcene to support joint mobility and flexibility and also to calm nerves.

CBD oil is available in two variations, either a tincture or a coconut oil. The wellness full spectrum hemp oil tincture is perfect for all cat sizes and has 125mg of CBD per bottle. Choosing to subscribe provides you with a discount on the total cost, so you can save and keep your kitty’s CBD orders coming regularly. Simply set it and forget it!

Coconut oil can be used in a variety of ways, either topically as an all-natural pest repellent, to support dental health, and to support the body’s natural inflammatory response. Since the wellness coconut oil is infused with CBD, it can be administered orally on a daily basis to provide your kitty with immune support, a calm mood, and a skin health boost.

What Customers Are Saying

Customers report good prices and fast delivery. One specific customer shares a sweet story about a rescue kitty who exhibited excessive grooming habits upon being brought home. After a vet visit, it was determined the behavior was stress related. After trying pheromone plugins, they tried Honest Paws CBD and within three weeks, their rescue stopped the stress-related grooming and has been able to settle into his new home.

Learn more at Honestpaws.com

2. Nuleaf Naturals – Very Potent Products

Pros:

Full spectrum hemp CBD

CO2 extraction

Made with organic hemp

Colorado grown

Lab verified

Cons:

Limited product variety

Nuleaf Naturals was founded by lovers of plant medicine who set out to pave the way for a string of CBD products that encourage physical and mental health for your kitty. They have created a whole plant, highly concentrated CBD extract that includes additional cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, and CBN. This combination ensures an effective, potent product that delivers on its promises. They also employ CO2 extraction, which allows them to attain the full range of cannabinoids along with terpenes, beneficial phytonutrients, and essential oils. This process eliminates the need for harsh chemical solvents and increases the potency of CBD.

Nuleaf Naturals grows their hemp in Colorado, where it is nourished with immaculate Rocky Mountain water and carefully harvested at the perfect moment. Nuleaf invests its time into the entire farming and production process, carefully overlooking their products from seed to shelf to present high-quality products they can guarantee. Keeping their eye on the entire process allows them to create consistently safe and effective products that are always free of herbicides, pesticides, mold, and fungi.

Want to check your batch reports? Simply enter your batch number directly on their website to generate third-party lab tested results. It’s this openness and transparency which makes brands like Nuleaf Naturals a top pick.

Product Summary

Their full spectrum hemp CBD oil for pets is available in three concentrations: 300mg, 900mg, and 1800mg. It contains the synergistic combination of naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes so your kitty’s endocannabinoid system can usher the benefits directly to where they’re needed the most. You can use the dropper to feed the plant medicine directly or combine it with food or treats to get a sneaky dose in.

What Customers Are Saying

Over 20,000 customers share positive experiences with customer service and speedy delivery, within two to three days within the United States. In addition, several reviews mention improved mobility and calmed anxiety in their four-legged pals.

Learn more at NuleafNaturals.com

Pros:

Broad spectrum, organic CBD oil

Ethically and locally sourced hemp

Flash chromatography extraction

Fast, free shipping

Very affordable

Cons:

May take time for pet to notice effects

Founded by co-CEOs Martin Sumichrast and Scott Coffman and is based out of North Carolina, cbdMD knows full well that anxious pets create anxious households. cbdMD has formulated a distinct ethanol-based extraction method known as “flash chromatography” to make all of their broad-spectrum products. Their unique solutions are sourced from USA grown hemp and tested by third-party labs.

Looking to create products that provide secondary calming benefits to all humans in your household by addressing your kitty’s anxiety, cbdMD works hard to properly research and test each of their products. They move with intention throughout their process to ensure they can earn your trust by making your cat feel better.

Product Summary

cbdMD infuses their products with top notch ingredients, opting against artificial flavors, harsh chemicals, fillers, and other ingredients too difficult to pronounce. In keeping with their mission to assuage anxiety instead of creating more unease, they offer their customers a 30-day risk free guarantee. If you try their CBD oil for cats and your fur baby doesn’t like it or it doesn’t perform to your liking, they will give you your money back. Clearly, they trust in the quality of their products.

The organic hemp oil cbdMD has for cats is available in a dosage of 400mg in a 30ml bottle. They’ll ship it out to you for free the next business day following your purchase. They make dosing super easy with a clearly marked dropper so you can give your kitty just the right amount. After three days of dosing once per day, you can begin dosing twice per day at mealtimes. This CBD oil does a lot with just a little. For example, you’ll notice their CBD oil:

Reduces anxiety and promotes calm behavior

Supports brain function

Boosts immune system health

Works as an anti-inflammatory

Promotes healthy skin

Assists with reducing symptoms associated with seasonal allergies

What Customers Are Saying

Customers share positive results after providing their pets with CBD. From 1) reducing obsessive self-grooming to 2) making trips to the groomer easy as pie to 3) saving couches and shoes from nervous biting, AnxiousPet customers are satisfied with the way CBD has reduced anxiety in their pets and created a more harmonious, happy home.

Learn more at cbdMD.com

How Does CBD Oil Help Cats?

CBD functions similarly to other vitamin supplements. It is processed by your kitty’s endocannabinoid system, which activates different receptors to provide various benefits, including:

A calmer, better regulated mood – perfect for anxious kitties and depressed cats that need support to feel better and more contented

More restful sleep – especially if your kitty suffers from chronic health issues that take a toll

Improved joint mobility – particularly important for elderly cats or cats recovering from injury

Immune system support – ideal following specific events like surgery and for overall, long-term health

Boosted appetite – helpful when kitties go through different life stages and need extra support

Anti-inflammatory benefits – for kitties suffering with arthritic pain and any pain or swelling following injuries

Support for seizure disorders – cats, like humans, can benefit from CBD, which counteracts these episodes through the reduction of electrical disruptions in the brain

Skin and coat support – CBD can be given orally or applied topically to assist with feline acne, improve coat texture, and alleviate any symptoms associated with allergies

Overall, CBD works in a variety of ways to help your kitty live a more comfortable, relaxed, and healthful life.

Is CBD Oil Safe For Cats?

While there are not many studies around the use of CBD specifically for cats, many pet parents have reported CBD is a safe medicinal supplement that has helped their feline babies in a variety of ways. When searching for a CBD product, be sure you are only shopping from reputable brands who offer transparency about their ingredients and who readily provide third-party lab test results.

Just as your kitty has a personality all her own, her physical body will have its own way of responding to ingested CBD. The greatest cause for concern when administering CBD to your cat is dosage.

Whenever you introduce your kitty to a new supplement, start with the smallest dose and keep a close eye to check for any side effects. If you notice your cat getting drowsy, you should try to reduce the dose next time. Ultimately, your cat should feel CBD’s calming effects, but it should not work as a sedative.

If you have any doubts about a product, speak directly with your holistic veterinarian. A professional opinion is a great benefit when you’re working to bring relief and relaxation to your little fur babe.

What Is The Right CBD Oil Dosage For Cats?

Since each brand is different, you should follow the guidelines written on the product’s packaging. Every cat’s body is distinct, and they may respond differently to a standard CBD dose. Always start with the smallest dose advised by the manufacturer and wait to see how your cat reacts. If they react positively, you know you’ve got the right dose.

As a rule of thumb, a CBD dose for a cat should be between 1mg – 5mg per 10 lbs of bodyweight. 1mg is a low dose, 3mg is a medium dose, and 5mg is a strong dose.

You may not notice effects right away but don’t let that disappoint you. Most brands recommend you try the product for a minimum of thirty days before trying to adjust the dose. You know your kitty better than anyone so just keep an eye out and watch for subtle changes before offering an increased dose.

Can My Cat Ingest Too Much CBD?

The short answer is no.

If your cat ingests more than the recommended dosage, she will likely experience some discomfort side effects, including stomach discomfort, diarrhea, lethargy, and some disorientation. However, within a few hours, these symptoms subside. The stomach upset and diarrhea may occur because CBD uses a carrier oil, in most cases MCT oil, which can function as a laxative in high doses. And since CBD oil has a calming effect, in high doses, your kitty may appear sedated and may need to sleep it off. Despite these relatively mild side effects, there are no known long-term effects from an accidental overdose on hemp-derived CBD products.

If My Cat Is On Medication, Can I Still Give Her CBD?

Hemp-derived CBD oil is not known to cause issues when used alongside existing medications; however, you should always consult with your veterinarian, providing a full list of medications and supplements, so you can be professionally advised on how to proceed.

While CBD can work in conjunction with medications, your vet’s knowledge along with your kitty’s personal history will ultimately help you determine whether it’s the right time to begin incorporating CBD into your cat’s regimen.

Conclusion

Whether you’re seeking out CBD oil for your cat because of a pressing health concern or you want to provide a supplement that supports overall health, you can rest assured that each of the above brands works hard to provide you with a product your cat benefits from. From infusing CBD oil with organic superfoods like Honestpaws to working tirelessly with veterinarians like cbdMD, these brands each have an edge that shows their commitment to providing superior CBD products for your pet’s health.